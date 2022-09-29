The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (2-2) makes another trip out to west Phoenix tonight to take on the Youngker Roughriders (3-1).
Last week, we saw the Knights offense put up more points (41) than any game thus far this season, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win against the Buckeye Hawks.
Something we hadn’t seen until last week’s game was a complacent Knights defense. The Knights defense gave up more points (35) against the Hawks in the first half alone than they have in any game so far this season. The Hawks went on to score 21 more points in the second half.
To put things into more perspective, Youngker played Buckeye in the first game of the season, where the Roughriders lost 42-7 to the Hawks. So against a common opponent, Havasu played much better than Youngker.
The Roughriders boast junior quarterback Jacob Lira, who has 50 completions on 88 attempts for a total 1,020 passing yards so far this season.
Lira’s main targets are junior Jesus Ordonez and senior Caleb Stevens. Ordonez has 18 receptions for 296 yards on the season and his teammate Stevens has 13 receptions for 270 yards.
Havasu’s defense received a wake-up call last week and hopefully enters this game more alert and ready to break up some passes.
