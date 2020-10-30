For the Lake Havasu football team to reach the playoffs, tonight’s game against Deer Valley could be pivotal for a potential postseason run.
The Knights (2-2, 2-0 4A Southwest) will look to win their third straight game and go over .500 for the first time this season, as they will welcome the Skyhawks to Lee Barnes Stadium, which is serving as Havasu’s homecoming game.
“I think it’s one of the most important games of the season so far,” senior receiver Cole Fuller said. “If we win it, it’ll be big for us. It’s almost like you can’t lose this game if you want a chance for playoffs.”
Like the past few opponents, head coach Karl Thompson expects Deer Valley (2-2, 0-1 4A Southwest) to run a spread offense and use a 3-2 or 4-2 defensive scheme. The Skyhawks are coming off a 28-41 loss to Buckeye Union, a school the Knights defeated 21-7 on Oct. 16. Deer Valley has lost two games in a row after starting the season at 2-0.
In last year’s meeting, Havasu nearly pulled off a comeback in Glendale, losing 23-22 after trailing 23-8 in the third quarter. Last year’s contest was a 4A West Valley game.
“They’re coming off a loss against Buckeye, but that doesn’t matter,” Thompson said. “It all really comes down to how you match up with each other that night. You can’t look to see what’s happened before or in previous years. You have to live in that moment right then and there and we know we’re going to be a physical team.”
The Knights will look to continue their success on offense, which has improved each game and had its best performance in last week’s 47-13 road win over Youngker. Isaac Stopke rushed for over 200 yards for the second consecutive week and Donny Fitzgerald had his most efficient game of the year so far, passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns while completing 7-of-9 attempts.
In the blowout win, Stopke rushed for four touchdowns with Fitzgerald adding one on the ground.
“I think every game is an important game,” Fitzgerald said about this week’s matchup against Deer Valley. “No matter what it is, home or away or homecoming, our season opener, I think every game is important to win.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Knights have held their opponents to a combine 20 points over the past two weeks. The defense has had seven takeaways over the same span.
One of the unit’s standout players from last week was senior defensive end Jon Justice, who recorded three sacks and five tackles against the Roughriders. The senior has took down the quarterback at least once in three of the team’s four games.
“This is for a playoff run,” Justice said. “This is a really serious game for us and we’re looking to improve this week and really put it on Deer Valley.”
Tonight’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. The game is still not open to the public and only those with guest passes from a student-athlete, or a member of the band or spirit squad, remain the only fans allowed inside the stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.