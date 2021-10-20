The Lake Havasu football team moved up four spots in this week’s 4A state rankings to No. 12, but that’s not a number the Knights are focusing on heading into Friday’s road game against Deer Valley.
“Our goal for the week is to be 1-0,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “That’s how it’s been week in and week out. That’s what we’re working towards.”
The Knights (3-2, 1-0 Southwest) are currently on a three-game winning streak and have scored over 30 points in each outing. The team’s past two games took place on the road and Friday’s contest concludes a three-game road slate in as many weeks. Friday’s game is also the Knights’ final road game on the schedule.
The Deer Valley Skyhawks (5-1, 0-1 Southwest) were previously unbeaten until losing 49-28 to Buckeye Union last Friday. A win against the Skyhawks could help the Knights climb the 4A rankings, as Deer Valley is No. 16 in the conference.
The Skyhawks’ offense is led by quarterback Rudy Gonzales, who has a 22-4 touchdown to interception ratio. Gonzales’ 22 touchdowns are tied for the sixth most in Arizona. Gonzales also has three rushing touchdowns this season.
Other stars on the Skyhawks offense include running back Ashton Hill, who leads the team with 852 rushing yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Gonzales has spread the ball around, as six different Skyhawks have at least 100 receiving yards this season. Jordan McGee has been Gonzales’ main target, as the former leads Deer Valley with 383 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.
“They have a good running back in Hill and they have a couple of good receivers that they spread the ball around with,” Thompson said. “Gonzales does a good job at quarterback. A lot of those guys now have been there since they were sophomores.”
Defensively, Thompson expects to see 4-2, 3-2 or 3-3 fronts, which have been schemes the Knights have seen this season.
Havasu is coming off its best game of the 2021 campaign with a 70-14 blowout victory over Washington last Friday. The Knights broke a school record for most points in a game, beating the previous mark of 64 that was set in 2004.
“The defense has really come together since game one,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said. “Defense has made a big improvement and the same thing with offense. We’re just tightening up on our little mistakes.”
Head completed 6-of-8 passes for 196 yards and threw two touchdowns, both of which went to Brenton Szymanski.
Knights running back Isaac Stopke said it’s important for the team to move on from the record-breaking win.
“We’ve been 1-0 for three weeks in a row,” Stopke said. “We have to keep that momentum and we can’t let that get to our heads.”
Stopke didn’t get many carries last week, but made the most of his opportunities. The junior ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, according to MaxPreps. Majority of those yards came on an 83-yard run.
With the Knights gaining a large 42-14 lead at halftime, other guys such as Wayne Wilson, James Douglas and Gavin Briggs got involved in the running game. The Knights ran for 337 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in the 56-point win.
Stopke continued to make an impact for the Knights, playing more on defense in last week’s win. Stopke, who plays linebacker on defense, finished with six tackles and a sack.
“I like playing football so I’m fine playing wherever,” Stopke said about playing defense. “I’ve played defense my whole life just like offense. I like it. I like being out there with my teammates making tackles, making plays and shutting down offenses.”
Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
