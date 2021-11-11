On the verge of a playoff run, the Lake Havasu football team is looking to accomplish something it hasn’t done since 2014.
The Knights are seeking to finish unbeaten in the Southwest Region when they welcome the Youngker Roughriders (2-7, 1-2 Southwest) to Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday. The Knights (6-2 overall) look to conclude the regular season with a 4-0 Region record against a struggling Roughriders team.
The game also serves as the Knights’ senior night, which could be the final time the seniors play at Lee Barnes Stadium unless they host a playoff game this winter. The Knights have 23 seniors on their roster.
“We have the potential for a home playoff match, but for some of us kids, it’s coming down to the end,” Knights senior quarterback Austin Head said. “It’s actually pretty sad, but that’s why we’re pushing through and the more we win, the longer the season we get.”
The Knights continued to play as one of the hottest teams in 4A last week, beating the Coconino Panthers 48-31 for their sixth straight win. Five of the Knights’ six wins have been by double digits and won by an average margin of 27.6 points during that span.
Havasu is currently the No. 7 ranked team in 4A and are unofficially No. 5 with the top two teams (Cactus and American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek) in the conference currently in the open.
The last time the Knights finished undefeated in Region/Section play was in 2014 when they went 4-0 in Division II Section IV. That was the Knights’ previous Region/Section title.
“Last year, we were one game away (from winning the region),” Knights junior running back Isaac Stopke said. “It’s time to show why we deserve to be undefeated in our region and why we’re going to go seven games in a row winning.”
The Knights locked up the Southwest Region last week after the Roughriders lost their second Region game last Friday. Youngker fell to Buckeye Union 50-6 – the Roughriders’ sixth double-digit loss this season.
Three teams in the Southwest – Deer Valley, Youngker and Estrella Foothills – have at least two losses in the Region. Buckeye has a 2-1 record in the Region, but that loss was to Havasu, giving the Knights the tiebreaker.
“That’s one of those benchmarks that we wanted to get through,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said about winning the Region. “You want to make sure that you have that winning record, you want to make sure that you win the conference, you want to make sure that you make it to the playoffs and when you make it to the playoffs you want to shoot for that home playoff game.”
While the Knights are looking to secure a home playoff home, the Roughriders will be looking to play spoiler as it’ll be their last game of the season.
“We can’t let their record or what other teams have done to them get to us,” Stopke said. “We have come out here and do what we’ve been doing every Friday night for the past seven weeks. Just come out and smash teams in the mouth and play four quarters and move on to next week.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.