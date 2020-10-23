After dominating on the ground in its first win of the season, the Lake Havasu football team will look to continue its success against a team that has scored only eight points this season.
The Knights will head to Buckeye this week to take on a winless squad in Youngker (0-2) for a 4A Southwest Regional matchup tonight. The Roughriders have struggled to begin the season, getting outscored 98-8 in their first two games. Youngker’s first points of the season came in the fourth quarter of a 44-8 loss to Thunderbird on Oct. 16.
The Roughriders run a spread offense, which is a scheme that the Knights’ defense has seen during the past few weeks, head coach Karl Thompson said. Havasu also runs a spread offense and Thompson expects Youngker to defend them with some form of a 4-2 or 3-1 scheme.
“It just comes down to executing on both sides of the ball,” Thompson said. “The [offensive] line continues to improve as they have every week. The run game was fabulous to have [last week] to eat up some clock time.”
In the Knights’ 21-7 win over Buckeye Union High School last week, Havasu rushed for a total of 317 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. The Knights rushed for a total of 307 yards in its first two games.
Sophomore running back Isaac Stopke had a breakout game rushing for 241 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. He was the team’s first 100-yard rusher in a game this season. Havasu struggled to get the passing game going, but senior quarterback Donny Fitzgerald would move the chains carrying the ball 15 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns
Before last week’s breakout, Stopke rushed for 55 yards on 12 carries.
“We have to give it up to the line first,” Stopke said. “They’re the ones out there, keeping the holes open and honestly, we just came together as a team.”
Despite the lack of success in the passing game, Fitzgerald and Thompson expect it to be improved this week after the Knights’ receiving core had some drops last week that could’ve turned into a couple touchdowns or large gains.
“We’re just improving every week on our passing game at practice,” Fitzgerald said. “This week should be a big week against Youngker in Buckeye. Last week, the running game was really open for us so we took advantage of it and this week the passing game should be open.”
Havasu’s defense had its most successful game of the season against the Buckeye Hawks, forcing five turnovers (three fumbles, two interceptions) in the first half. Jon Justice, Xander Flowers and Brenton Szymanski each recovered a fumble. Szymanski also had one of the interceptions while Cody Pellation had the other pick. Justice, Pellaton and Dane Burnett each recorded a sack.
The Knights held the Hawks to 103 yards through the air and 75 on the ground. Havasu didn’t allow a score until late in the fourth quarter.
Prior to last week’s win, the Knights were outscored 33-100 in the first two games of the season. Thompson said he and his coaching staff simplified their defensive schemes and call sheets leading up to last week’s game.
“Once we could simplify things, our guys could play faster,” Thompson said. “We simplified what the looks were, what the reads were and just played as fast as possible.”
Tonight’s game against Youngker is scheduled to kickoff tonight at 7 p.m. and it will be live streamed on prepspotlight.tv. Fans could either purchase a game pass for $5.99 or buy a full-season pass for $59.99.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.