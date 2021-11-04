Coming off its fifth straight victory, the Lake Havasu football team has its most pivotal game of the season Friday.
The purple and gold welcomes Coconino to Lee Barnes Stadium for a top-16 matchup in 4A. The Knights enter Friday’s matchup as the No. 11 ranked team in 4A while the Panthers are No. 14 in the conference.
“Every week is a big game,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “That 1-0 mentally. We’ve been in similar spots before where we’ve been successful and we’ve been in similar spots where we haven’t been. Again, just really trying to keep that grounded approach of going 1-0.”
With the state playoffs in reach for the Knights, a win over the Panthers could solidify their spot in the 4A bracket. A victory could also be the deciding factor regarding the Knights hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2015.
The Knights moved up one spot in this week’s rankings after shutting out Estrella Foothills 47-0 last week. The Panthers moved down six spots after losing 14-0 to Bradshaw Mountain.
“They’re a little below us (in the rankings), but we still need to come out and show ourselves,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said. “They’re a good team. Rankings don’t mean anything when it comes to games. We just have to show ourselves and fight for that home playoff game.”
Coconino is the most run-heavy team Havasu will play so far this season, as its offense operates a wing-t. The Panthers have rushed for 1,680 yards and passed for 277, according to MaxPreps. Coconino has 20 rushing touchdowns compared to its three scores through the air.
Knights running back and linebacker Isaac Stopke admitted it’ll be a different type of offense to defend.
“We’re all having to adjust this week,” Stopke said. “We’ve gone from playing teams that throw the ball a lot, but this team runs heavy and tries to pound the ball down the middle. We have to stay sound on our keys, read our guards and tackles and study film.”
In last week’s victory, Stopke rushed for 194 yards and scored five touchdowns on 15 carries. The junior was one score away from tying the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game. Stopke only played on offense for the first half due to the Knights leading 40-0 at halftime.
Although he didn’t tie the record, Stopke will have a chance to match the school’s season mark for most rushing touchdowns in a season with two games remaining. Stopke is three touchdowns shy of matching the record with his season total at 22 – second most in the state behind River Valley’s Zach Hammett (34).
The Knights are firing on all cylinders during their five-game winning streak, averaging 42.8 points per game and allowing 13 points per contest. The Knights’ defense has also caused a turnover in every game this season. During the winning streak, the Knights have 16 takeaways and four giveaways.
“We don’t want, this year, to rely on teams to lose in the last game,” Stopke said. “We want to solidify that we’re in the playoffs. We want to know…We want to make sure and show why we deserve to be in the playoffs.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Lee Barnes Stadium.
