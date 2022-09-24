The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (2-2) lost an uphill offensive battle 56-41 to the Buckeye Union Hawks (4-0) on the road Friday night in their second straight loss of the season.
After Knights senior running back Isaac Stopke kickstarted the scoring with his 40-yard rushing TD late in the first quarter, the Hawks’ offense was relentless.
The Knights defense gave up more points (35) in the first half alone than they have in any game so far this season.
The Hawks led 35-14 at halftime. Fourteen of those points were scored in the last twenty seconds of the second quarter, the last of those two scores being an interception returned for a TD with 20 seconds left on the clock.
Every time the Knights offense scored, the Hawks returned the favor. Defensive stops by Havasu were few and far between. There were two fumble recoveries, one in the first quarter and another in the second, but nothing came of them offensively.
Eerily similar to the first half, Stopke scored on the first play of the second half, but this time it was a 57-yard pass from quarterback Tyler Thompson to bring the score to 35-21.
On their very next drive, the Hawks were right there answering with another TD of their own, extending their lead to 42-21.
Thompson and senior wide receiver Glen Adona were able to connect for a 40-yard receiving TD, but the extra point was no good late in the third quarter to bring the score to 42-27.
The Hawks kicked off the fourth quarter with yet another rushing TD, extending their lead to 49-27. The Knights were able to answer this one with another TD by Stopke.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Thompson was injured and senior quarterback Josh Deffenbaugh came in. Deffenbaugh’s first series in at quarterback he threw an interception, but the next series he was able to lead the team down the field for a rushing TD by James Douglas to bring the score to 56-41.
Havasu recovered their onside kick with about a minute left in the fourth following Douglas’s TD, but the offense wasn’t able to make anything of it.
