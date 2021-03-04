The season officially came to an end for the Lake Havasu boys basketball team in a 46-45 heartbreaking loss to rival Mohave at home Thursday.
With 3.3 seconds to go, Havasu inbounded the ball from full court and guard Brenton Szymanski used his speed to run up to half court for a shot. As time dwindled, the ball left Szymanski’s hands at the 1.3 second mark and his shot hit the front of the rim.
As soon as the ball hit the rim, a winless Mohave team celebrated its first victory of the season and the Knights walked off their home floor in disappointment.
“We definitely let it get away,” Szymanski said. “That was one of the games we wanted to win the most obviously because we’re rivals. We just wanted to really win that game and a lot of stuff didn’t go as planned, but the boys did try their hardest so that’s all we could ask for.”
This year’s unofficial Golden Shovel game – since the schools didn’t play each other in football this past season – was closed for the majority of the night.
Havasu led 36-34 after the third quarter and held the lead for most of the fourth. With 1:15 remaining, Mohave went ahead 44-43 and Szymanski made a play on defense to put the Knights back on top. The junior stole the ball and made a layup that gave Havasu a 45-44 with 45 seconds left.
The Thunderbirds retook the lead at 46-45 with 29.8 seconds left and Knights head coach Ted Darnell called a timeout with 16.1 ticks to play. Darnell called another timeout before Havasu ran a play.
The Knights inbounded the ball from half court and turned the ball over on a pass from Vincent Alvarez. They would foul Mohave’s Adam Trinidad with 3.3 seconds on the clock. Trinidad missed his free throw and Darnell used his final timeout to draw up one more play.
“The first play we drew up, I had to call a second timeout because one of our players just couldn’t go,” Darnell said. “That kind of hurt us because had I had another timeout, we could’ve got the ball at half court and set up another play rather than go the full 90 feet.”
Darnell said the final play was supposed to go to Doyle in the middle of the court and he was supposed to pass to a teammate at either of the two corners. Timothy Costa inbounded the ball to Szymanski who was nearby him. Darnell said Doyle was wide open before the ball was inbounded to Szymanski.
“I know how Brenton feels right now,” Darnell said about Szymanski’s half-court shot.
At the end of the first quarter, Havasu led 13-9 after going down 2-9 to start the game. The Knights took the lead after an 11-0 run to close the quarter. Havasu stayed in front throughout the entire second quarter and went into halftime with a 23-21 lead.
Thursday’s game involved two teams that entered the matchup with a combined 2-26 record.
Havasu’s season ends at 2-11 (0-8 Desert West) while Mohave improved to 1-16 (0-11 4A Grand Canyon) with a game against Bradshaw Mountain scheduled for Friday.
Gerard Bolden Jr. scored a team-high 20 points and Joshua Doyle added 10 for the Knights. Trinidad poured a game-high 21 points and was the Thunderbirds’ only scorer in double figures.
With 11 players (nine of whom are juniors) slated to return next season, Szymanski and Bolden Jr. said the team could make a leap if they put in the work throughout the offseason.
“We definitely need to focus on putting the ball in the basket, that’s one of the things that we lacked this year,” Szymanski said. “Overall, the boys really hustled and that’s good. Maybe we work a little bit on defense and we’re set.”
“We definitely need to go to the gym and get some shots up,” Bolden Jr. said. “Definitely more cooperation and communication, but we just need to work in the gym a lot. No days off. Hopefully, we go to the playoffs next year.”
