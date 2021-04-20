Four days after routing Agua Fria 18-0, the Lake Havasu softball team set a program record against the Owls at home Tuesday.
The Knights (9-3, 6-2 Desert West) scored the most runs in a game in program history with a 35-2 blowout victory over the winless Owls (0-10, 0-6 Desert West). According to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book, the previous record was 34, which occurred in a 34-7 win over Glendale in 2001 – Kari Thompson’s second year as head coach. The 35 runs are also a season high with 23 as Havasu’s previous highest mark.
“I think those were the best swings (of the season),” Thompson said. “No matter what the pitching was in the game, they stayed fundamentally strong at the plate and the quality of line drives today was really good.”
The Knights started their record-setting day with 13 runs in the first inning. After leadoff hitter Aubrie Carver grounded out, Havasu had 12 straight players reach on base and were one batter away from hitting through the lineup twice. The Owls made two pitching changes in the first inning.
Scoring continued for the Knights with a six-run inning in the second that extended their lead 19-0. Havasu officially reached its season high in runs after scoring 10 in the third inning, which ended with a 29-0 advantage for the Knights. Havasu scored six more times in the fourth inning to capture the all-time program record.
“It’s just kind of mind blowing,” second baseman Shauna Misiak said about the team’s 35 runs. “It’s mind blowing that we’re capable of it, but I never doubt us.”
Knights starting pitcher Alysen Rieth took a perfect game in the fourth inning with four strikeouts and five groundballs in the previous three frames. Agua Fria’s Daisy Lopez ended Reith’s bid of a perfect game with a single and later scored on an RBI double from Jasmine Lopez. Reith struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
“It shows that anything could happen in the inning,” Rieth said about the fourth inning. “The simplest hop could just ruin something. You can’t get upset about it because it was a good game.”
With a runner on third, the Owls scored their second run in the fifth inning on a groundball that went to Knights’ first baseman Alexis Martin, who hit a two-run homer in the second.
Rieth finished the day with three hits and two earned runs allowed along with eight strikeouts in the five-inning shortened game. The junior lefty also had a great day at the plate, batting 4-for-5 with four RBIs, a triple and a walk.
A senior day ceremony was conducted prior to Tuesday’s game with outfielder Ashleigh Alba – the team’s only senior – honored pregame. Her senior night speech was played over the stadium’s speakers while she made her way to the field with her family.
Alba finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk, three runs and a two-RBI double in the third inning. She reached base two other times on errors.
“In my last sport, we didn’t win on senior night and it’s like a really special night,” Alba said. “That felt good to win by that many.”
Up next
The Knights, who were ranked No. 4 in 5A on Tuesday, are scheduled to host Coconino in an afternoon game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Panthers will come to Havasu with a 4-8 record and a No. 20 ranking in 4A. Tuesday, Coconino fell 27-10 to Flagstaff, the third-ranked team in 4A.
“It’s going to be a must win for us because we want to hold our placement (in the rankings),” Thompson said. “We’re fighting for that homefield advantage.”
