Olivia Badaracco

Knights junior Olivia Badaracco standing on the podium at the state championships in Phoenix.

 Submitted by Christi Badaracco

Thirteen Lake Havasu High School swimmers represented the Knights at the state championship in Phoenix over the weekend.

Junior Olivia Badaracco placed second in the 100-meter backstroke —the first time that’s happened in Lake Havasu High School history. Badaracco also placed 11th in the 50-meter freestyle and competed in both girls’ relays.

