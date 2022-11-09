Thirteen Lake Havasu High School swimmers represented the Knights at the state championship in Phoenix over the weekend.
Junior Olivia Badaracco placed second in the 100-meter backstroke —the first time that’s happened in Lake Havasu High School history. Badaracco also placed 11th in the 50-meter freestyle and competed in both girls’ relays.
The 200-meter girls’ medley relay team made up of Aubrey Vessells, Lily Miller, Badaracco and Emy Garciacame in 13th place.
The 200-meter girls’ freestyle relay team made up of Badaracco, Josie Roman, Vessells and Garcia came in 15th place.
Vessells also finished 15th in the 500-meter freestyle and 15th in the 100-meter backstroke.
The boys’ 200-meter medley relay team made up of Joshua Caton, Nate Andrews, Will Buckman and Tristan Greene came in ninth place.
The boys’ 200-meter freestyle relay team made up of Buckman, Greene, Andrews and Luke McNay came in eighth place.
Caton also finished 16th in the 200-meter freestyle and 15th in the 100-meter backstroke.
Buckman also finished 16th in the 50-meter freestyle.
McNay also finished 14th in the 100-meter fly stroke and 16th in the 500-meter freestyle.
