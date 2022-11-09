Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th career goal to break Gordie Howe’s record for scoring with one team, but the Arizona Coyotes scored three times in the third period to rally for a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals. Nick Ritchie had two goals, including the tiebreaker with 36 seconds remaining, and Josh Brown also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 early in the third. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Washington, which has lost four straight while giving up a lead in each. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.