The Lake Havasu baseball team tied a season low in hits and were shutout for the second time this year on Tuesday.
Colton Bagshaw, Kaden Twyman and Max Vetter each recorded a hit for the Knights in a 10-0 loss to Canyon View at home. It’s the third time that Havasu has lost back-to-back games this season and the Jaguars outscored the Knights 23-3 in the Desert West series. The game ended in six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
“We played pretty good defense all game, but that team pretty much flat out outhit us,” Twyman said.”
Twyman and Bagshaw were both 1-for-3 while Vetter was 1-for-2.
In the first inning, Bagshaw got on base with a lead off infield single and Twyman followed with a double to right field. Bagshaw and Twyman were stranded in scoring position after Canyon View starter Jacob Heppner – who threw a season-high nine strikeouts in five innings – struck out the side.
“I’ll give their kid credit,” Stahl said “He just made the pitches when he needed to. We just have to swing the bat. That’s the thing.”
The Knights’ next hit came when Vetter hit a single to center field to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. At that point of the game, the Jaguars led 7-0 after scoring three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Canyon View added three runs in the sixth inning.
Following Vetter’s single, Austin Lombardo struck out and Deegan Cordova grounded into a 6-4-3 double play. Levi Cook was another Knights baserunner who reached first on a dropped third strike in the second inning. Cook was the third out in that inning after getting tagged out while attempting to steal second.
“Hitting-wise, we definitely need a better approach,” Bagshaw said. “We swing at balls that are out of the strike zone, but at the strike zone, we don’t swing at them. We need better approaches.”
Havasu starter Ryan Blondell threw two quick 1-2-3 innings in the first and second, but went into trouble in the third after Canyon View drew two baserunners with no outs. A catcher’s interference called on Colin Clifford and an error on Vetter put runners on first and second for the Jaguars.
After an RBI groundout from Canyon View’s Jason Espindola, the Jaguars finished the third inning with three runs on three hits. Canyon View had six baserunners, three of which came from hits, during its four-run inning in the fourth. Jaguars’ outfielder Deonne McClelland led off Canyon View’s three-run sixth inning with a solo shot to left field.
Blondell allowed five hits and a walk and didn’t throw a strikeout in 4 1/3 innings. Isaiah Rivas pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings in relief and also didn’t strike out anyone. Rivas hit two batters, allowed a walk and five hits in his appearance.
The loss drops Havasu to 3-7 overall and 1-3 in the Desert West with four region games remaining on its schedule.
Prior to the game, Lake Havasu Unified School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated John M. Wade Memorial Field. LHUSD Director of Business Services Mike Murray made a speech before members of the district, high school staff and players from the baseball team cut the ribbon. Stahl, Bagshaw and Blondell took part in the ribbon cutting.
Up next
Havasu will host Millennium (6-2, 3-1 Desert West) in a regional contest on Friday at 4 p.m. The Tigers are looking for their straight win and have outscored opponents 28-2 in their previous three games including a 14-0 rout over Agua Fria on Tuesday.
