The Lake Havasu High School football team put the week one loss to Lee Williams behind them as they came out with a 34-6 win over the Carl Hayden Falcons on Friday.
Week one was all about filling roles that were left open by the graduated seniors
“There’s only six seniors in the program, and only four of those six played last year. Going into game one, we were filling in a couple of the pieces that we had lost from the previous season. So, last week, a lot of the guys, it was their first varsity start,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “Even though a couple of the guys had been with us before, it was truly their first time being the starter, where the previous year they were a role player, and they were not the starter. Some of the guys were starters for us, like Tyler Thompson, Gavin Briggs, Kenny Ponthieux and Robbie Schaper were all starters from last year’s squad. We did a lot of good things last week. Just our youth showed in the second half.”
Just like against the Volunteers, the Knights went out to a fast start and never relinquished the lead.
“Moving into this game (against Carl Hayden), I felt a couple of those guys were a little more seasoned in understanding the speed of the game, the expectation that came out. We had a real fast start last week, we did the same thing this week,” Thompson said. “We just have to find a way to be more consistent through our play. That’s the biggest thing from last week to this week as I’m going through the film. It’s just more about consistency. That’s something that’s going to come with some of their maturity and getting more varsity game experience.”
Quarterback Tyler Thompson, who was hurt during the third quarter of the Lee Williams game, was cleared to play after going into the concussion protocol
“Without having an athletic trainer, any potential concussion related issues, we automatically have to put kids in concussion protocol,” Karl said. “We followed through the protocol set by the NFHS and the AIA. We had a medical release and everything else. We did all the steps and procedures that we needed to do.”
Tyler got the start and threw three touchdowns.
“He did a good job moving the ball up and down the field. On the night for him he threw three touchdown passes, one to Kaden Norlander, one to Justin Taylor, one to Gavin Briggs,” Karl said. “He had a 65 yard scramble for a rushing touchdown as well. I think that Gavin Briggs had another rushing touchdown in the third quarter for us as well.
Kicker Fraser Molyneux is playing his first year of football and has only had one extra point attempt not to through the uprights.
“Fraser Molyneux was outstanding for never playing American football, he’s 8-for-9 on PAT. Actually, he would be 9-for-9 if one wasn’t blocked. We didn’t hold up the line protection,” Karl said. “He’s been doing a great job in the kicking duties. To be one of those new guys to us, to come in and have to take that role on, he’s done a tremendous job.”
The Knights (1-1) will have a challenge ahead when they face the Mohave Thunderbirds (3-0) in the annual Golden Shovel game at home Friday at 7 p.m.
