Evan Smith

Evan Smith runs into the endzone during the Gila Ridge Hawks vs. Lake Havasu Knights game Friday night.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

After four road games and a bye week, the Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (4-2) defeated the Gila Ridge Hawks (2-4) 49-0 Friday night in their second home game of the season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” coach Karl Thompson said. “They took the week, they got healthy, they learned and then went out there and executed tonight.”

