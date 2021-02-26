Before the Lake Havasu boys soccer team began drills on Thursday, head coach Christina Gibbs went over plays with her players and explained the importance of their next four practices with one opponent left on their schedule.
“I just told them, for four days we need to step it up and go hard and really have the attitude of we have to win this last game,” Gibbs said. “So we have to put it all on the table and just give our best effort so it starts at practice.”
On Thursday, The Knights were ranked at No. 18 in 5A, two spots behind a playoff berth in the conference. The top 16 ranked teams in 5A advance to playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on March 9. Havasu dropped one spot on Thursday after entering the rankings at No. 17 on Tuesday.
The Knights’ playoff fate could be decided after next week’s regular season finale against Verrado, a team that’s also vying for a 5A postseason appearance. The Vipers were the 15th ranked team on Thursday and climbed the rankings after a couple of wins over No. 9 Washington and No. 30 Agua Fria this week. Both games ended in a 2-1 final.
Havasu was originally supposed to play Verrado on Feb. 5, but it was postponed to March 3 due the Vipers having issues relating to covid-19, Gibbs said.
If the game would’ve been played on its originally scheduled date, the Knights would have had to play the waiting game and practice for nine days without knowing the fate of their season.
After defeating Kofa 2-1 in their final home game on Monday, Gibbs gave her players the day off the following day and held a film session on Wednesday. Gibbs said she’ll do some scoreboard watching – particularly the No. 16 and No. 17 ranked teams – but added that the main focus is getting past Verrado.
“I told them it just matters that we take care of business on Wednesday and we beat Verrado,” Gibbs said. “If we don’t, I don’t think there’s a way for us to get in.”
Before Havasu travels to play Verrado, the Vipers’ ranking could get higher if they beat Centennial today and Apollo on March 2.
Clinching the playoffs would be a great feat for the Knights after seven seniors quit before the season and the team dealing with “academic and inner disciplinary issues” midway through the 2021 campaign.
Despite this season’s obstacles, the team’s closeness has kept them in the playoff race.
Oswaldo Sanchez described the team’s bond as “immaculate.”
“We grew up together, most of us did and we just kept that bond forever growing up,” Sanchez said.
Antonio Reyes, who scored the two goals in Monday’s game, said the atmosphere on this team has been family-like.
“This team has been one of the best teams I’ve played with, most definitely,” Reyes said. “They’re family, I could call them family. They always leave it on the field no matter what and it’s just great to be part of this team.”
Horizon (No. 17) is ahead of Havasu in the 5A rankings while Higley (No. 16) currently sits in the final playoff spot. The Horizon Huskies and Higley Knights last played on Thursday. The Huskies took on No. 12 Sunrise Mountain while the Knights played No. 29 Cactus Shadows.
“I feel like if they get a loss, we could possibly move up a spot,” Gibbs said.
Havasu’s game against Verrado is slated for a 6 p.m. start on March 3. The state rankings will be updated today on the AZ Preps 365 website at noon and 10 a.m. on the app.
The Knights’ record currently stands at 5-4 overall and 2-1 in the Desert West Region.
