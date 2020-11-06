The 4A State playoff picture should become clearer for Lake Havasu after this week, as the Knights aim for their fourth straight win tonight.
But before playoff talks happen in Havasu, the Knights (3-2, 3-0 4A Southwest) are seeking to finish regional play undefeated and clinch a 4A Southwest Championship when they head to Goodyear to play Estrella Foothills (2-3, 1-0 4A Southwest).
With playoff implications and a regional championship on the line, Havasu continues its focus on improving to 1-0 each week.
“We want to get the win each week and we really try to keep it that one-win scenario,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “As long as we continue to do that, it’ll be great to put those four [wins] together. We know it’s going to be a challenge, we know they’re going to be a good team, we know that we have to execute, we know that they’re going to come at us and we know that it’s going to be a great game.”
During their three-game winning streak, the Knights have scored 40.6 points per game while their defense has played solid, holding opponents to 16.0 points a game.
Thompson expects the Wolves to operate an offense that emphasizes on the pass despite gaining 279 yards on the ground last week. Defensively, Thompson said Estrella Foothills could use some version of a 40 front.
“We’ve seen everything throughout the year,” Thompson said. “We’ve seen an odd front and an even front, multiple things, man [coverage], zone. Everybody at this point is trying to field each other out. There’s not as many secrets as there were in the first couple of weeks so it’s just a matter of executing.”
The Wolves won their second game of the season after defeating Buckeye Union 47-27 last week. Estrella Foothills was led by quarterback Ty Perry, running back Henry De Leon and receiver Daylen Batchan. Perry (143 yards on 10 carries) and De Leon (140 on 19 carries) each ran for over 100 yards with the former scoring on the ground four times and the latter reaching the endzone once. Perry threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-22 pass attempts.
Batchan was Perry’s primary target, gaining 124 yards and scoring two touchdowns on six catches.
Havasu will look for sophomore running back Isaac Stopke and senior quarterback Donny Fitzgerald to continue to lead its explosive offense, which has averaged 425.6 yards per game during the winning streak. The Knights, which runs a passing heavy spread offense, have found success running the ball during the past three games, rushing for 268 yards a game.
Stopke has been a standout as a runner during the winning streak, rushing for at least 200 yards in every game. The sophomore has also scored eight touchdowns on the ground during the same span including an 89-yard score in last week’s 54-28 win over Deer Valley.
“We always treat it as another game,” Stopke said. “We all know this is one of our biggest games of the year. It’ll secure our spot in the playoffs and it’ll decide who the No. 1 team in our conference is so obviously it’s one of our biggest games, but we just look it as just another game.
“We prepare every week the same and we’re not preparing any different so we just have to lock in on everything and performed like we have the past few weeks.”
Fitzgerald has also ran the ball, averaging 5.9 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns this season, according to MaxPreps. In last week’s game, the senior rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Through the air, Fitzgerald is averaging 20.1 yards per completion this season including a 23.6 average last week. In the win against Deer Valley, Fitzgerald passed for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-13 pass attempts.
“We’re not really thinking about weeks ahead,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re just trying to figure out this week and just make sure we get a win this week and secure the spot for playoffs, but this week is our main focus.”
Tonight’s game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. and fans can watch a live stream of the game on prepspotlight.tv/AIA. Fans could either purchase a game pass for $5.99 or buy a full-season pass for $59.99.
