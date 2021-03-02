Coming off its first win of the season, the Lake Havasu girls basketball team faced a tough task Tuesday in a Millennium squad that is ranked among the best in the 5A Conference.
In their final home game of the season, the Knights turned the ball over 35 times and finished in single digits for the third time this season in a 61-7 loss to the Tigers (9-4, 5-1 Desert West). Havasu drops to 1-8 overall and finishes the Desert West Region at 0-6.
Millennium, which came into the game as the No. 3 ranked team in 5A, outscored the Knights 153-19 in two games this season. Earlier this season, Havasu lost to Millennium 92-12 on Jan. 26.
“They’re just the whole package,” Knights coach Karen Rockwell said about the Tigers’ program. “These girls knew that coming in. We were the underdogs and we had nothing to lose. I told them ‘We have nothing to lose and play as hard as you can.’”
Havasu struggled early on with Millennium starting the game on a 12-0 run. The Tigers led 24-2 after the first quarter and the Knights’ only points of the quarter came from Saydra Pappenfus, who scored at the 3:32 mark.
“For the first six minutes of the game, we were still down 8-0, but I felt like they did some good things,” Rockwell said. “They were actually moving the ball and then we started making turnovers. That team no matter who they put in is top notch. Every girl could play.”
Havasu was outscored 26-1 in the second quarter and went into halftime down 50-3. Maryssa Rodriguez scored the Knights’ only point of the quarter on a free throw.
A running clock was implemented in the third quarter and Millennium played its reserves throughout the second half. Each team scored four points in the third, which ended in a 54-7 score. Ashleigh Alba scored all of Havasu’s points in the third quarter.
With both teams playing reserves for most of the fourth, the Tigers added seven points to its lead while the Knights were shut out.
“We got beat, but at the same time, they’re awesome kids,” Rockwell said. “They’re going to go far in life and basketball is just a sport for them to have fun. They’re really smart. Nobody is ever on the ineligible list. They take care of their studies and that’s the most important thing for me as a coach.”
Nine different players scored for Millennium with two finishing in double figures. Elli Guiney scored a game-high 14 points while Reese Grimsley added 11.
Up next
Havasu is scheduled to conclude the 2021 season on the road against rival Mohave on Thursday. The Thunderbirds (9-5, 6-4 Grand Canyon) are playing for a playoff berth and entered Tuesday’s state rankings as the No. 15 ranked team in 4A.
Last season, the Knights lost 38-29 in the rivalry game. Tip off for Thursday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
