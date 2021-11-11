Playing softball at the NCAA Division I level was a dream Lake Havasu pitcher Alysen Rieth shared with her father.
On Wednesday, that dream came true for Rieth, but she wasn’t able to share that moment with her dad, who died during the summer before her eighth grade year. Continuing that dream is a way for Rieth to honor him.
“It’s just important to me that I get to keep representing his honor and playing the sport that I love,” Rieth said.
Rieth officially signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue her softball career for the University of Maine in a small ceremony at the Lake Havasu High Performing Arts Center.
The UMaine Black Bears softball team is a D-I program that competes in the America East Conference. The university is located in Orono, Maine and the school’s athletic teams are the only Division I athletics program in the state. Rieth will be attending college on a scholarship and plans to major in kinesiology with an emphasis in physical therapy.
Since playing at a showcase in Pennsylvania a few years ago, Rieth wanted the East Coast to be her destination. Her destination became the Northeast after her on-campus visit in Maine.
“The campus, when I walked on it, it just felt like home,” Rieth said. “I knew when I walked on it, I could be here for four years and not miss my mom as much as if I were somewhere else.”
Alysen’s mother Tamie Rieth described her daughter’s signing as “a long-time coming.”
“She started pitching at nine-years-old and never looked back,” Tamie said. “Never once said ‘I don’t want to do this.’”
Tamie recalled the time Alysen’s father passed away where her daughter threw multiple games for her travel ball team that same day and cried in the dugout between innings. That day would be a defining moment in Alysen’s journey to Division I softball.
“Everybody thought she’ll be done and she came home and said ‘I’m not done, I’m going even harder’ and she has,” Tamie said.
During Rieth’s junior season, the left-handed pitcher went 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and tossed 68 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched. The lefty was also a presence at the plate, batting a .420 average and recording 19 RBIs – good for third on the team.
Knights coach Kari Thompson, who knew Alysen since she was a child, became emotional when talking about the senior on Wednesday.
“Alysen is just special, we don’t get many D-I kids,” Thompson said. “It’s neat to see a kid that I knew from when she was little, carrying it all the way through and pursuing it.”
“She’s had her mind set on this for a long time and I’m very proud of her.”
