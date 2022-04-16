It certainly was a Good Friday, for the Lake Havasu High School baseball team.
On Friday, the Knights hosted Agua Fria High School for a regular season battle and beat the Owls 6-2.
LHHS offense was firing on all cylinders with Havasu scoring at least one run in every inning except the fifth. Tyler Thompson led the team in hits with three and Deegan Cordova had the most RBIs with two.
Senior pitcher Nick Sinclair got the win, pitching all seven innings, and got two strikeouts.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says the team played well in Friday’s game and did well at the bat.
The Knights are on the road today for their next game against Canyon View High School which starts at 11 a.m.
