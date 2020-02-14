Since dropping its first match after winter break, Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team has reeled off eight straight wins, securing the No. 7 seed in the 4A Conference State Playoffs.
The Knights (17-1-1, 4-0 West Valley) will host No. 10 Catalina Foothills in the first round of state playoffs at 2 p.m. today. The Falcons defeated Mohave 5-2 in the play-in round on Thursday night.
After a thrilling win over Desert Edge to secure the West Valley Region title nine days ago, Havasu has had the chance to rest some nagging injuries and prepare itself for a playoff run.
During this winning streak, the Knights have allowed only four goals. The defensive unit is led by juniors Gavin Lintz, Hayden Bekkedahl and sophomore Jaden Baker, with junior Troy Anderson at goalkeeper.
However, it would be hard to imagine Havasu being in this spot were it not for its potent offense. The Knights’ attack is led by Tristan Fowler.
The junior, with a team-leading 34 goals, won the region for Havasu with a game-winning header as time expired against the Scorpions.
Elsewhere, senior Randy Gallegos, juniors Danny Pando, Ryan Myers and Trent Dreisbach and sophomores Jesse Dominguez and Anthony Reyes round out the Knights’ deep offensive corps.
Catalina Foothills has played a tough schedule this season, which includes wins over 5A schools. Its only three losses in 4A this season have come against Douglas, Salpointe Catholic and Walden Grove, all top-10 seeds in the playoffs.
The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals which will be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
