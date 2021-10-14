Coming off its second consecutive victory, Lake Havasu faces a Washington team that is on a similar run with a three-game winning streak.
The Knights (2-2, 1-0 4A Southwest) will head to Phoenix on Friday to take a 3-2 Rams squad in a battle of teams looking to continue their winning ways. Both teams are on winning streaks after starting the season at 0-2.
Washington features a spread-type offense, a scheme Havasu has seen the past couple of weeks. When watching the Rams on film, Knights coach Karl Thompson said they pass and run at about a 70-30 ratio. He expects the Rams to run multiple formations and include some designed quarterback runs along with some trap and counter running plays.
“They do a lot of unique things and a lot of unique formations,” Thompson said. “We expect to see trips, empty, a spread concept like we’ve seen the last couple of weeks, even some quads.
“Quarterback is pretty mobile. He likes to throw the deep ball and again, it’s more about us being more disciplined and doing our jobs.”
With cooler weather in Havasu, the Knights have changed its weekly routine this week by moving practices from a 6 p.m. start to 3:30 p.m. after school.
Havasu will look to extend its winning streak to three games after the first state rankings of the season has the Knights at No. 16. In the 4A rankings, the Knights are one spot behind Buckeye Union, a team Havasu defeated 34-19 last week. If they get past the Rams, the Knights will have a legit shot at climbing the rankings with games scheduled against No. 11 Deer Valley (Oct. 22) and No. 3 Coconino (Nov. 5).
When it comes to the state rankings, Thompson’s main focus is this week’s game.
“It’s just a number right now,” Thompson said about the team’s No. 16 ranking. “When we’re at the end of our eighth or ninth games, hopefully, we’re in a good place and then we’ll worry about that.”
During its 0-2 start, Washington was outscored 18-104 in games against Flagstaff and Prescott – the latter being ranked No. 6 in the 4A Conference. In Havasu’s 0-2 start, the Knights were outscored 49-86, but lost by one score in their season-opening game to Lee Williams (28-21).
The two squads have put points on the scoreboard during their winning streaks. The Rams have averaged 35.6 points per game during the last three weeks. The Knights have scored 34.5 points a game during their two-game winning streak.
“They like to blitz a lot,” Knights running back Isaac Stopke said. “So we have to pick up the blitz, but other than that, I think our offense matches well against their defense.”
In last week’s win at Buckeye, Stopke rushed for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns on 27 carries. He also caught a 16-yard pass on a screen. It was his second straight game where he scored four touchdowns on the ground, which increased his season total to 12.
With the Knights controlling the game with their running attack, quarterback Austin Head had his most efficient day as a passer at Buckeye. The senior completed 10-of-11 passes for 112 yards, according to MaxPreps. He also ran for 30 yards on 12 carries.
When asked about the rankings, Stopke and Head both said they should’ve been ranked higher after last week’s showing. Head said the only way to show the state they deserve to be higher is to keep winning.
“I know we definitely deserved to be placed higher, but that’s why we have to show ourselves,” Head said. “Keep winning and show who we are. The more wins we get, the better we do, the more we’ll move up.”
Kickoff for Friday’s road game against Washington is scheduled for 7 p.m.
