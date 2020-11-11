After a summer filled with uncertainty and being one of the first local teams to compete in the fall, the Lake Havasu cross country program will conclude its season with the Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championships this week.
The Knights will have nine runners - two from the boys and the entire girls team - competing at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday.
“It’s a big honor that they qualified,” head coach Erika Washington said. “Just looking for them to end the season on a positive note with fast times and a good experience.”
Preparation for Friday’s meet has changed a bit this week compared to their usual routine. The team has been meeting at the Lake Havasu High School campus and have been taking it easy with light workouts and running through the nearby neighborhoods of the school. The team had been training at Rotary Park throughout the season.
Washington said the plan for this week’s training was to keep their legs loose and fresh while also avoiding injuries.
“We’re just maintaining what we worked on,” Washington said. “Any hard workout is not going to benefit us.”
The girls will compete as a team after qualifying with a third-place finish at the Division II Metro Section meet on Nov. 5. The Knights (90 points) edged out Gila Ridge (92) by two points to advance. Sectionals took place at the same venue in Gilbert.
Isabella Sloma, Katie Bell, Celeste Switzer, Lorena Hansen, Alyssa Musselman, Abigail Medina and Emily Jackson make up the seven girls that will run for the Knights.
Sloma is the only senior on the girls team and earned her second individual Regional title at the Colorado River Regional meet on Oct. 28. She didn’t qualify as an individual, but is looking forward running with her teammates one last time.
“I kind of had a bad race so I’m very fortunate that they qualified,” Sloma said. “It makes me really happy that I get to go to state one last time for my senior year.”
As for the boys, Joshua Lumpkin and Zachary Hansen both qualified as individuals after the team missed the cut with a fourth-place finish. The Knights (102 points) finished fourth behind Agua Fria (67), Centennial (62) and Flagstaff (31) at Sectionals.
Lumpkin (fifth place) and Hansen (ninth) finished in the top 10 and they both advanced after placing as top-seven individuals not on a qualifying team. At the Metro meet, Lumpkin earned First Team All-Section honors while Hansen made the Second Team.
It will be Lumpkin’s third trip to state and Hansen will race in the event for the second time.
“I’m hoping top-30 this year,” Lumpkin said. “To my knowledge, it’s the first time they used this course and a lot of other kids, they haven’t raced on it yet, so I’m pretty fortunate to have experience on it.
Even though it’s Hansen’s second time competing at the event, he’ll be racing as an individual qualifier for the first time. Hansen’s goal is simple for Friday and it’s to finish better than his recorded time at Sectionals.
“I wasn’t even expecting to make it and to make it, you can’t asked for more,” Hansen said.
Havasu will race in Division II at the AIA State Cross Country Championships on Friday. The D-II races are scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.