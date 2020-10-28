As the Lake Havasu football team prepares for its fifth game of the season against Deer Valley, the Knights’ focus remains the same: improving to 1-0 this week. But in a week that is supposed to serve as the school’s homecoming, Lee Barnes Stadium will have a different atmosphere at this year’s homecoming game.
“We don’t get to have a pep rally here, we only get to come to school two days a week so the school spirt is not really all there,” senior quarter Donny Fitzgerald said. “We only get to have three fans per player in the stands, so there’s not as many as people so it’s just different. We just have to focus on getting a win.”
With Lake Havasu High students learning in a hybrid format, it’s still uncertain what festivities are happening during this week, but in years past, fans and students have filled the stands at Lee Barnes Stadium for the homecoming game. That won’t happen this year due to the school allowing three guests per athlete, coach, and band and spirtline member.
Fans from opposing teams have not been allowed to attend a football or volleyball game this year.
After playing their first two home games with a limited crowd, it’s been an unusual feeling for the Knights and homecoming will be no different.
“It’s a little quieter, I could hear my mom yelling now,” senior receiver Cole Fuller jokingly said. “I could actually hear her voice.”
“It’s a little disappointing not being able to have all those fans out for homecoming, that’s a huge tradition for our school,” senior defensive end Jon Justice said. “For me, it’s not a huge deal, but it does kind of brings us down a little bit before the game because it is an exciting time.”
Usually homecoming brings delays to the actual game with the homecoming court getting recognized and a king and queen getting named during halftime. It’s still unknown if those ceremonies will happen this year, but if they don’t, the sole focus will be on football.
“It definitely feels different for sure, but we really all got together and realized that the only people that matter are on the field,” Justice said about the team playing in front of a limited crowd this season. “It’s 11 against 11. So we’re working hard and adjusting.”
The Today’s News-Herald reached out to administrators at Lake Havasu High School regarding homecoming festivities and halftime ceremonies, but were not successful as of Wednesday morning.
In this year’s shortened season, it’s been an abnormal year for Lake Havasu – like many schools in Arizona - with the Knights’ games not being open to the public, the team not playing for the Golden Shovel against Mohave and conducting senior night festivities earlier than usual, a common occurrence among football and volleyball programs throughout the state. Havasu honored its seniors before its third game against Buckeye Union on Oct. 16. The Knights volleyball team held its senior night against Mohave on Oct. 19.
The uncertainty of completing the football season led to the program honoring its seniors in its second home game of the year. There were discussions of conducting senior night before the first game of the season. Seniors from the spritline and band were also honored that night.
“We were able to have that night for them because we didn’t know how the year was going to go,” head coach Karl Thompson said. “We didn’t know that if we were two games in and it’ll be over. So we wanted to be able to honor our seniors as good as we could and we had to work with the admin because they had to work some things out with participants being allowed.
“That was just a fabulous night, the boys were able to have that night of recognition and for their families and themselves and they went out and played a phenomenal football game.”
Friday’s home game against Deer Valley is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. The Skyhawks will come into Lee Barnes Stadium with a 2-2 overall record and are 0-1 in the 4A Southwest Region. Havasu (2-2, 2-0 in 4A Southwest) is aiming for their third consecutive win after losing their first two games of the season.
