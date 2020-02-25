After a highly successful season a year ago, which saw it finish as the No. 9 team in the state, the Lake Havasu girls’ tennis team will enter this season with a rebuilt roster.
Gone are last year’s top three players, Tatum Liska and Hannah Jackson, who both graduated, and Athena Ganas, who is unable to play her senior season due to injury.
“We still have a ton of seniors coming back,” said head coach Greg Brueckner. “Our junior varsity team was very strong last season and a lot of the girls played in the offseason and continued to get better.”
With a retooled lineup, Brueckner expects freshman Monet Land to be the No. 1 for this year’s team.
“That’s nice to be able to lose a senior, who was very talented, and then get a freshman, who is very talented, to plug in there at the top in her place. With the work that everybody else has put in, hopefully we’ll be able to maintain something similar to what we had last year,” said Brueckner.
Seniors Alicia Medina, Jaidyn Chauhan, Lynnsey Slezak and Jayleen Casillas and junior Megan Anderson are expected to make up the rest of the top six for the Knights with junior Kovina Savita potentially filling in as well.
According to Brueckner, due to a high number of girls trying out for the team, a weeklong tryout was required to narrow the roster down.
“I know most of the girls were playing well before the season started, so they got a head start,” said Brueckner. “We should be more than ready to go.”
On the boys’ side, an odd situation has caused most of the starting lineup from last year to be changed.
Juniors Hayden Bekkedahl, Trent Dreisbach, Gavin Lintz and Troy Anderson, who are all members of the boys’ soccer team, have been unable to practice due to the Knights’ postseason run. All four were in the team’s top six a year ago, including Bekkedahl who was the No. 1 on the roster.
Due to this, head coach Jeremy Wojcicki will lean on freshman Christian Sain as his No. 1 to start the season.
“We’re just trying to get the new guys acclimated to the game and learn some of the techniques and get those veterans back into playing form and get that match-mindset,” said Wojcicki.
Seniors Chase Nobbe, Blaise Kovach and Jesus Garcia, sophomore Mason Sain and freshman Tyronne Davidson are expected to fill out the rest of the lineup at the start the of the season. Nobbe is the lone holdover from last season.
Wojcicki does have the benefit of a deep roster this season and expects to make a number of lineup changes throughout the season.
“There’s going to be a lot of competitiveness for those last few spots,” he said.
Lake Havasu will open the season today on the road against Barry Goldwater. The Knights will then host their first home match of the season on Thursday at 1 p.m. against Youngker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.