After its comeback fell short against Canyon View earlier this week, the Lake Havasu softball team had to fight back again, but this time earned a different result.
The Knights scored four runs in the seventh inning to capture a 5-4 come-from-behind victory on the road over the Millennium Tigers on Friday.
With the Tigers ranked ahead of the Knights in 5A, Friday’s win could move up Havasu in the rankings next week. Millennium entered Friday’s game at No. 8 while Havasu was at 13th.
“It was big,” Knights head coach Kari Thompson said. “We knew going into that game that Millennium was above us so with the losses to Canyon View, we wanted to make sure we solidified our power points and standings in the conference.”
The Knights started its seventh inning rally with Aubrie Carver drawing a walk to lead the top half of the frame. Natalie Ramirez followed by reaching base on an error.
Shauna Misiak and Alysen Rieth were retired on a groundball and fly out, but Havasu’s next two batters reached base with two outs. Leah Huffman reached on an error and Alexis Martin was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Ali Grogan drove in a couple of runs on a double and Yeime Ruiz later hit a run-scoring single.
The Tigers went into the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead after scoring three runs in the fifth.
“When it got to crunch time, the kids just found a way to get on,” Thompson said.
Reith shutdown Millennium in a quick 1-2-3 inning in the bottom half of the seventh against the Tigers’ heart of the order. The junior left hander was sent to the circle to close after Martin started the game.
“Our kids, they just fight,” Thompson said. “They don’t put their heads down and the seventh inning rolls around and we batted through the lineup.”
Up next
The Knights will see the Tigers again when they host Millennium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
