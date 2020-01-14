Four members of the Lake Havasu football team were named 4A finalists of the 2019 ArizonaVarsity Awards, which were released Monday night.
Senior Jace Taylor received a nod for breakout player of the year where he is one of 10 finalists. He is also among the six finalists for wide receiver of the year.
Fellow senior Jayden Azar is one of six finalists for two-way player of the year.
Junior Cole Fuller is among the 10 finalists for quarterback of the year.
Senior Joshua Nelson is one of 11 finalists for linebacker of the year.
Taylor finished the season with 68 receptions for 1,034 yards and eight touchdowns while playing through a shoulder injury which caused him to miss two games.
Azar, a wide receiver and defensive back, caught a program-record 87 passes this season for 1,003 yards. He matched Taylor with eight receiving touchdowns. Defensively, Azar piled up 87 total tackles with six interceptions, seven pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.
In his first season as the starter under center, Fuller set a program record with 2,669 passing yards while throwing for 19 touchdowns. He set single-season Havasu marks in passing attempts (353), completions (219) and also set a game-high record with 442 passing yards against Desert Edge.
As the defense’ signal caller, Nelson tallied a team-highs in tackles (131), tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6). He also added an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.