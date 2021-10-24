When Lake Havasu swim coach Giulia Dickinson first put up the record board a couple of years ago at the Aquatic Center, the names on it haven’t changed.
Until this season.
“I have four phone calls to make this year,” Dickinson said. “I haven’t made a phone call since I put it up. Those records haven’t been broken since I put that board up two to three years ago.”
Six school records were broken this season starting with five of them being on the girls side. On Sept. 10, Olivia Badaracco and Aubrie Carver each topped the record in the 100-yard backstroke. Badaracco and Carver finished five tenths of a second away from each with the former coming in first.
Badaracco came in first at one minute, one second and 59 tenths of a second (1:01.59) while Carver was a close second at 1:01.64. The previous record holder in the 100-yard backstroke was Brissy Dowdy, who set the mark at 1:02.89 in 2016, according to the Lake Havasu High Athletics record book.
On Sept. 23, Badaracco, a sophomore, became the record holder for the 100 short course meter backstroke at 1:12.27. She broke the record of 1:18.57, previously held by Alex Johnson, who set the mark in 2015.
Fiona Janik is another sophomore who broke records this season. At the same Sept. 23 meet, Janik broke the record for the girls 400 SC freestyle event with a time of 5:08.20 and became the record holder for the 100 SC backstroke at 1:12.27. Dowdy previously held the record for the 100 SC backstroke at 1:15.24.
“I have to keep a closer eye on it because they’re going to keep breaking that,” Dickinson said about the record-breaking sophomores. “That’s part of the reason why I chose the record board that we currently have is because it’s Velcro and those placards come off and they could go to the kids they earned them.”
One of those former Knights who gets to keep their placard is Caden Carver, who previously held the top mark for the 100 SC meter butterfly. Senior Aaron Miller became the new record holder in the event after beating Caden’s mark by nine tenths of a second.
Aaron set the record at 1:04.29 – beating Caden’s previous record at 1:04.38. Caden previously set the record in 2015.
“He was excited for Aaron who broke his record because Aaron swam with him in club as a child,” Giulia said. “Caden Carver was someone they all looked up to. All these kids still know who he is even though he’s been gone for like five years now, but Aaron was so excited to see him at that meet and be able to tell him that ‘I broke your record.”
Breaking Caden’s record was an honor for Aaron, saying he has all the respect for the former Knights swimmer.
“He’s such an iconic swimmer from this team,” Aaron said. “Anytime I see his face around the pool, I automatically recognize that it’s him. He’s produced so many great times. He’s had so many great swims, not only in the events he’s good at, he’s so diverse in each of the races he does.”
Caden still holds five individual school records along with being part of record-holding relay teams for the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.
Caden is the older brother of Aubrie, who will join her brother on the board after setting the record for the girls 50 SC freestyle.
Aubrie became the new record holder of the event after a first place finish of 29.14 in a meet on Oct. 14. She beat the old mark by 18 tenths of a second, surpassing Johnson, who previously set the record in 2014.
“I knew the record holder of the 50 free,” Aubrie said. “She was friends with my brother, so I always looked up to her. To break that record was a big moment for me.”
To be on the same record board as her brother is a surreal feeling for Aubrie.
“I always looked up there and saw his name and have been inspired by it to have my name up there with him,” Aubrie said.
Aubrie, Olivia, Fiona and Kira Pope also broke the record for the girls 200 SC medley relay. The quartet broke the record on Oct. 14, setting the mark at 2:15.22. They beat the old record of 2:19.57, previously held by Chloe Johnson, Alex Johnson, Emily Koons and Ali Baker.
Not only have records been broken, but the Knights have been successful in their meets. The boys won have five of their seven meets while the girls only lost once. The girls’ loss came in the season opener against Cibola in Yuma. The boys also lost to Cibola and were defeated by Chandler, a Division I opponent, at home.
The Knights competed in their final home meet of the season Thursday, beating both Mohave and San Luis high schools in a tri-meet. Havasu won both divisions with the boys defeating San Luis 116-22 and beating Mohave 88-74. The girls defeated the Sidewinders 112-20 and were victorious over the Thunderbirds 98-41.
Up next for the Knights is Colorado River Swim and Dive Championships in Yuma on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30. The regional meet serves as the final state qualifier for the Knights. The top 16 finishers in each event Friday moves onto the second day.
“The expectation is everyone swims Saturday,” Giulia said. “That is my expectation going in. That is their expectation going in.”
