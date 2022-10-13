Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 in their NL Division Series opener. The Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to another blowout of the Padres. Los Angeles dominated in the regular season, owning a 14-5 advantage and outscoring San Diego 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers claimed the NL West and the Padres finished second, 22 games back. With Sandy Koufax watching from the owners’ box, 17-game winner Julio Urías retired the first eight batters. Chris Martin pitched a scoreless ninth for Los Angeles. Struggling closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Dodgers’ roster for this best-of-five matchup. Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.