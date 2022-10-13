After a long bye week without Lake Havasu High School varsity football, the Knights (3-2) return home (finally) to take on the Gila Ridge Hawks (2-3) tonight at 7 p.m.
The Knights are just as excited as their fans to return home after four road games and come into the game well-rested from their bye week.
Two weeks ago, the Knights defeated the Youngker Roughriders in a 47-7 blowout.
The Knights defense will get another chance to show off its dominance against the Hawks tonight.
The Hawks also are coming into this game off a bye week, but previously, they’ve lost three straight games. Gila Ridge lost 18-8 to Imperial, then lost 34-14 to Brawley and lost 27-14 to Greenway.
While the Hawks have lost three straight games, their defense has still made itself known, and surely will not show their bellies against the Knights’ offense.
The Hawks defense averages 70 tackles a game, while the Knights average 52 tackles per game, for comparison. For a little more context though, only four of those 70 tackles resulted in loss of yardage. While the Knights have 15 tackles for loss out of their 52.
So the Hawks clearly aren’t afraid to get physical on defense, but that doesn’t always mean they are successful in stopping their offensive opponent from moving down the field.
The Knights offense will be just fine against this Hawks defense, as long as they ensure self-inflicted mistakes don’t affect their ability to score when given the opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.