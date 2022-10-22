The Lake Havasu Knights defeated the Greenway Demons 55-14 in their homecoming game Friday night, for their second straight blowout game.
Senior running backs Isaac Stopke and Evan Smith were not only crucial parts of the win, but were also a part of the homecoming court, along with their teammate senior wide receiver Glen Adona.
The Knights deferred the coin toss and recovered an onside kick to start the game. Their first drive ended with a 15-yard TD pass thrown by junior quarterback Tyler Thompson and caught by senior wide receiver Omar Feeley to put the Knights on the board 6-0 (extra point was no good).
After another recovered onside kick, Smith ran it in to put Havasu up 13-0.
A strip sack by senior defensive end Spencer Dorsett was recovered by Smith immediately following Smith’s TD. That defensive play set Stopke up to break free for a 30-yard rushing TD that put Havasu up 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Havasu sophomore tight end Wyatt Tribolet found the endzone and put the Knights up 26-0. After his TD, Tribolet intercepted Greenway and put the Havasu offense at midfield.
Stopke took advantage of the turnover, scoring a 40-yard rushing TD to put Havasu at 33-0. And just because, Stopke punched it in again for a 4-yard TD four minutes later.
With less than a minute left in the half, Tyler Thompson landed a pass up the middle to Smith, who ran it 58 yards for another TD, putting Havasu up 47-0.
At halftime, Lake Havasu High School celebrated this year’s homecoming court: Olivia LeGrand and Stopke, Presley Evans and Smith, Brooklyn Hawkins and Jaime Serrano, Jamie McCloskey and Luke Zegers and Xanthia Still and Adona. Still and Adona were crowned this year’s homecoming queen and king.
In the third quarter, senior quarterback Josh Deffingbaugh went in for Tyler Thompson. In the Knights’ first drive of the second half, Gavin Briggs punched in a 1-yard rushing TD and Deffingbaugh threw a short pass to sophomore tight end Brock Cross for the two-point conversion and put the Knights up 55-0.
Greenway was able to score on Havasu late in the third, putting the score at 55-8 with the Demons’ successful two-point conversion.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Knights gave up their first turnover of the game. The Demons recovered a fumble and ran it back for a second TD, putting the score at 55-14.
