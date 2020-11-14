Lake Havasu will have another week of football, as the Knights will make their first playoff appearance in five years.
Havasu was given the No. 15 seed in the 4A play-in round and will head to No. 2 Casa Grande next Friday. It will be the program’s first playoff game since 2015. The Knights entered the final week of the season as the No. 16 ranked team in the 4A Conference.
“We’re excited and we’re just going to go back to work Monday and get ready for next weekend,” Havasu running back Isaac Stopke said.
The Knights earned its playoff berth after routing Vista Grande 64-22 in the regular season finale at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday. Havasu scored a season high in points after a sloppy start and not scoring in the first quarter.
Not only will the Knights be making their first playoff appearance in five years, Havasu concluded the regular season with a record over .500 for the first time since 2015. The program will head into the playoffs with a 4-3 overall record.
“We had to be 1-0 this week and that was as much as our focus could be on,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said after Friday’s game against Vista Grande. “I think we did a great job of keeping it there and now we have to see what happens.”
Majority of Havasu’s points came in the second and fourth quarters with 29 scored in the second and 28 in the final 12 minutes of play. All of the Knights wins this season have been by an average margin of victory of 29 points.
“We probably had a couple of opportunities in the first quarter, but they came ready to play,” Thompson said. “Our guys answered.”
Vista Grande held its own early on, taking a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 26-yard connection between quarterback Donald Altaffer and receiver Christopher Hernandez. The Spartans were not successful in converting the two-point conversion.
“They came out and smack us right in the face is what they did at the end of that [long road] trip,” Thompson said. “They got off the bus and were ready to play.”
Havasu shook off its early struggles and responded with 29 unanswered points, starting with a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Donny Fitzgerald to receiver Glen Adona.
The Knights followed that play with a 30-yard touchdown run from Fitzgerald, a Cole Fuller 53-yard interception return to the endzone and the former throwing to tight end Aaron Bracamonte for a 12-yard score. Havasu successfully converted a two-point conversion after Fitzgerald’s 30-yard score on a run from Austin Head, who dove for the pylon, on a fake field goal attempt.
Halftime ended with a 29-6 lead for the Knights.
“We finally just started moving again,” Stopke said. “Our passing game started to open. They were bringing seven to eight guys every play and it was rough to stop at first and then we finally picked it up.”
Havasu’s only touchdown in the third quarter was a 2-yard run from Stopke, which capped off the first drive of the second half.
The Knights piled on points in the fourth quarter with two more rushing touchdowns from Fitzgerald and one each from Stopke and Sam Miles.
In Fitzgerald’s second touchdown of the night, the senior kept the ball on a read option and shook off multiple defenders on his way to a 37-yard score, which extended Havasu’s lead 43-14. Later in the quarter, Fitzgerald scored again on a quarterback keeper to reach the endzone from 3 yards. Stopke ran for a 9-yard score in between Fitzgerald’s second and third touchdowns. Miles ran 39 yards up the middle for the Knights’ final score of the night.
As for the defense, it was a great night for the unit, taking the ball away five times on four interceptions and a fumble. Quinten Anderson (two) and Bracamonte recorded the other three picks. The unit also recorded three sacks after not getting to the quarterback in the previous game. Cody Pellaton, Jace Strong and Jon Justice each record a sack.
“We played great as a team tonight and as a whole unit,” Fitzgerald said. “No one played individually. No one won this game by themselves. Isaac Stopke did a good job running. We had some big plays passing. I want to give it up to our linemen. They made good pockets and big holes for us.”
Up next
No. 15 Havasu is scheduled to play No. 2 Casa Grande at 7 p.m. next Friday.
The Knights traveled to Casa Grande in week two of the season and the Cougars dominated the game, defeating Havasu in a 52-7 blowout.
The winners of next week’s play-in games will advance to the 4A State bracket, which begins with the quarterfinals on Nov. 27.
Notable performances
Offense
Donny Fitzgerald: 10-for-18, 144 pass yards, two touchdowns, 10 carries, 225 rush yards, three touchdowns
Isaac Stopke: 14 carries, 100 rush yards, two touchdowns
Defense
Evan Smith: 11 tackles
Cody Pellaton: 10 tackles, 1.0 sack
Jace Strong: Seven tackles, 1.0 sack
Jon Justice: Five tackles, 1.0 TFL, 1.0 sack
Cole Fuller: Four tackles, one interception, touchdown return
