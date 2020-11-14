The Lake Havasu Knights put a sloppy and scoreless first quarter behind them to blowout Vista Grande 64-22 in the regular season finale at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday.
The victory likely clinches a playoff berth for the Knights and they improved to 4-3 overall. It’s the first time Havasu has ended the regular season over .500 since 2015, which was also the last time the program competed in the playoffs. The Knights entered the game as the No. 16 ranked team in the 4A Conference.
Despite not scoring in the first quarter, Havasu recorded a season high in points with the majority of them coming in the second and fourth quarters.
The Knights scored 29 points in the second quarter and 28 in the final 12 minutes of play. All of their wins this season have been by an average margin of victory of 29 points.
“We probably had a couple of opportunities in the first quarter, but they came ready to play,” Havasu head coach Karl Thompson said. “Our guys answered.”
Vista Grande held its own early on, taking a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 26-yard connection between quarterback Donald Altaffer and receiver Christopher Hernandez. The Spartans were not successful in converting the two-point conversion.
“They came out and smack us right in the face is what they did at the end of that [long road] trip,” Thompson said. “They got off the bus and were ready to play.”
The Knights shook off their early struggles and responded with 29 unanswered points, starting with a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Donny Fitzgerald to receiver Glen Adona.
Havasu followed that play with a 30-yard touchdown run from Fitzgerald, a Cole Fuller interception return to the endzone and the former throwing to tight end Aaron Bracamonte for a 12-yard score. The Knights successfully converted a two-point conversion after Fitzgerald’s 30-yard score on a run from Austin Head, who dove for the pylon, on a fake field goal attempt.
Halftime ended with a 29-6 lead for Havasu.
“We finally just started moving again,” Knights running back Isaac Stopke said. “Our passing game started to open. They were bringing seven to eight guys every play and it was rough to stop at first and then we finally picked it up.”
Havasu’s only touchdown in the third quarter was a 2-yard run from Stopke, which capped off the first drive of the second half.
The Knights piled on points in the fourth quarter with two more rushing touchdowns from Fitzgerald and one each from Stopke and Sam Miles.
In Fitzgerald’s second touchdown of the night, the senior kept the ball on a read option and shook off multiple defenders on his way to a 37-yard score, which extended Havasu’s lead 43-14. Later in the quarter, Fitzgerald kept the ball again to reach the endzone from 3 yards. Stopke ran for a 9-yard score in between Fitzgerald’s second and third touchdowns. Miles ran 39 yards up the middle for the Knights’ final score of the night.
As for the defense, it was a great night for the unit, taking the ball away five times on four interceptions and a fumble. Brenton Szymanski, Quinten Anderson and Bracamonte recorded the other three picks.
“We played great as a team tonight as a whole unit,” Fitzgerald said. “No one played individually. No one won this game by themselves. Isaac Stopke did a good job running. We had some big plays passing. I want to give it up to our linemen. They made good pockets and big holes for us.”
Up next
The 4A playoffs will begin with play-in games next week with the top 16 ranked teams. The winners of next week’s games will advance to the 4A State bracket, which begins with the quarterfinals on Nov. 27. Playoff seeds are supposed to be revealed today on the AZ Preps 365 website.
“We had to go 1-0 this week and that was as much as our focus was on,” Thompson said. “I think we did a great job of keeping it there and now we have to see what happens. We did our part and now we just have to see how it all plays out.”
