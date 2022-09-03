Isaac Stopke

Senior running back Isaac Stopke looks at his opponent after he ran the ball to the sideline in Havasu’s season opener on the road against Lee Williams on Friday.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School Knights varsity football team ran all over the Lee Williams Volunteers Friday night in their 38-20 road win with five rushing touchdowns.

The core running back group consisted of sophomore Gavin Briggs, senior Isaac Stopke and senior Evan Smith.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.