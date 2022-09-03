Hawaii got back-to-back homers from Kekoa Payanal and Kama Angell in the first inning, sparking a 13-3 win in just four innings Sunday over Curacao in the championship of the Little League World Series. The LLWS title is Hawaii’s fourth. It won in 2018 and this same Honolulu team finished third last year, when COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented international teams from participating. Hawaii starter Jaron Lancaster was dominant once again as he threw all four innings, while only allowing three runs, three hits and striking out 10 Curacao hitters.