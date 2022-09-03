The Lake Havasu High School Knights varsity football team ran all over the Lee Williams Volunteers Friday night in their 38-20 road win with five rushing touchdowns.
The core running back group consisted of sophomore Gavin Briggs, senior Isaac Stopke and senior Evan Smith.
“We’re a run team, everyone knows that,” Stopke said.
For seniors Stopke and Smith, the win was extra meaningful because in all their years in Knights football, they had never won a season opener.
Briggs kicked off the big running plays with his long TD run starting from Knights territory in the second quarter, which tied the game 6-6.
“I was surprised I didn’t get touched,” Briggs said. “I was looking around and was like, ‘I’m just going to go.’ It was an awesome feeling.”
Briggs said Xander Flowers, Brody Schneikart and Robby Schaper made the blocks that allowed him through the A-gap on that play.
Briggs went on to have yet another TD run in the fourth quarter, a 56-yarder, which put the Knights two scores ahead of the Volunteers..
“(The run game) is our bread and butter,” coach Karl Thompson said. “We know that we’re going to do that, we have several good backs and a couple weapons there with the senior offensive line. Games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage and our guys did it tonight.”
Smith suffered an ACL injury at the very beginning of last season, and spent his junior year recovering.
“I put in a year and a half of work to do that on the field,” Smith said. “I didn’t come on the field just to play with half of my ability, it just feels so good to get back with my brothers and play hard.” .
Stopke ran in a three-yard TD right before halftime to bring the score to 14-13 Lee Williams.
“At first it was a little rough but at halftime we gameplanned,” Stopke said. “Then we came out and played the football we know how to play.”
In at linebacker, Stopke recovered a fumble after Briggs’ 56-yard TD run with two minutes left in the game.
After that big play, Stopke was back in at running back, where he ran in a 23-yard TD to put the Knights up 38-20..
The win was solidified with an interception by Smith with a minute left in the fourth.
“That felt amazing to seal (the game) off,” Smith said. And my team running out to me felt good.”
