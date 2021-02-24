In a matchup between two of the lowest ranked teams in 5A, the Lake Havasu boys basketball team scored a season low in points against Glendale in a 49-17 loss at home on Wednesday.
When this week’s state rankings were unveiled on Tuesday, the Knights entered at No. 36 while the Cardinals were spotted at No. 34. The 5A Conference has a total of 37 teams on the rankings.
“It shows to show you too that there’s a lot of good teams in the state, especially in 5A,” Havasu coach Ted Darnell said about Glendale’s ranking.
A slow start from the Knights had them down 11-0 early during the first 2:06 of the game. After Darnell called a timeout, Havasu went on a 10-2 run to cut its deficit to 13-10.
The momentum started to shift towards Glendale after scoring the final five points of the opening quarter, which ended in an 18-10 lead for the Cardinals. After the first quarter, the Knights were outscored 31-7 for the rest of the game.
The Knights played Lee Williams on the road the previous night and lost 45-35 in a game Darnell described as a hard fought battle.
Darnell said fatigue from the 10-point loss could’ve been a factor against Glendale, but he gave credit to the Cardinals for their win and added that his team had a “bad shooting night” and threw the ball away “a ton.”
“I think we exerted a lot of energy, got banged up a little bit (against the Volunteers),” Darnell said. “It had a lot to do with our shot. Anybody that knows basketball knows when your legs go in basketball, your shot is off.”
Havasu went into halftime down 37-12 after scoring two points in the second quarter
Gerard Bolden Jr. was the only Knight who scored in the quarter, which originally cut the team’s deficit to eight points (20-12) early in the second.
Havasu scored two points in the third quarter and three in the fourth. Brenton Szymanski scored the third quarter points on two free throws and Vincent Alvarez made a 3-pointer in the fourth.
The Knights were nearly shut out in the third until Szymanski made his free throws with 1:21 on the clock. Those were Szymanski’s only points of the game. Alvarez’s three were the first points scored of the final quarter, which came at the 5:36 mark.
Glendale led 45-14 at the end of the third quarter and outscored Havasu 4-3 in the fourth.
With the game out of reach in the second half, the fourth quarter was played with a running clock and Darnell took out his starting lineup early in the period and played his reserves for the rest of the night.
“It's a good time to get the subs in and get them some playing time,” Darnell said. “Down the road, we’re going to need those guys.”
Bolden Jr. and Joshua Doyle were the highest scorers for the Knights with both finishing at five points.
The Cardinals didn’t have a single scorer in double digits with Quan Robinson, Logan Smith and Michael Munoz each finishing with nine points. Glendale’s Jordan Lowe and Malik Proctor each added eight points.
Up next
Havasu (1-9, 0-7 Desert West) is scheduled to host River Valley on Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Dust Devils (7-6, 5-4 2A West) are playing for spot in the 2A Conference playoffs with a No. 19 ranking. The two teams split last season’s games at 1-1.
