After last season abruptly ended, the Lake Havasu boys tennis team didn’t take anything for granted this year.
The Knights accomplished their goals of making the state playoffs – the first time under head coach Jeremy Wojcicki – and earning a playoff victory. After winning their first round match last week, Havasu’s season officially ended in the Division II quarterfinals Wednesday.
“A lot of these boys were out here for four years, putting their effort in and it showed this year,” Wojcicki said. “No. 4 state ranking is the highest this century. It’s a tribute to those boys, their dedication, their athleticism and their love of the game. I was happy with the whole season and how it all took place.”
The Knights, the No. 4 seed in the division, were eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-0 loss to No. 5 Paradise Valley. Havasu’s season ends at 10-2 with their only losses coming against two top five teams in the division. The Knights’ previous loss was a 5-4 home defeat to Estrella Foothills on April 6. The Wolves are the No. 2 ranked team in D-II.
“It was a great year, we can’t complain because we did something that we haven’t done in like 20 years or something around there,” Knights senior Hayden Bekkedahl said.
Havasu’s tough day started with losses in the No. 1 and 2 matches. Christian Sain fell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Bekkedahl lost 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
A 6-0, 6-0 loss for Mason Sain at No. 5 extended Paradise Valley’s lead 3-0 and the Trojans later clinched the match with wins at No. 3 and 6. Trent Dreisbach fell 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 while Troy Anderson was defeated 6-2, 5-4 at No. 6.
“I think (this season) was awesome,” said Dreisbach, who is another senior on the team. “I had fun with my friends. That’s all I wanted to do. I was even going to play this season, but I’m glad that I did. I think it was worth it.”
Due to Paradise Valley reaching the required five wins, the No. 4 match between Gavin Lintz of the Knights and Jason Latz of the Trojans was called early. The two were in a tiebreaker when the match was called.
The only doubles match played was at No. 3 with Havasu’s Evan McMillian and Will Buckman taking on Paradise Valley’s Cooper Weissman and Nick Stowe. That match was also called early once the Trojans reached five points. The No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles match were officially counted as a “DF/DQ” on the Arizona Preps 365 website.
“The high school team has never gotten this year,” Dreisbach said about the team’s playoff run. “We made our mark.”
The Knights will look different next year, as they’ll lose five seniors, who all played at least one varsity match this season. Brothers Mason and Christian Sain are expected to return next year.
Coaching this group of seniors will be most memorable for Wojcicki after the pandemic brought uncertainty prior to the season and last year’s promising campaign getting cut short.
“It’s the majority of our team this year so we’re losing a lot of pieces and a lot of good kids that I got to know over the past four years,” Wojcicki said. “The bus rides with them, I’ll remember those a lot with this season, and good wins over good teams and just being a good group of kids that celebrated my first time taking a team to state and the first time we’ve done it in quite a while.”
