Beating an opponent three times in a season is typically difficult for any team and that was the task for the Lake Havasu softball team on Saturday.
After sweeping the season series over Millennium, the 6-seeded Knights lost 6-3 to the No. 11 Tigers in the first round of the 5A State Playoffs. Havasu was held to four hits – three of which came in the first inning – and its defense committed six errors.
“Unfortunately, this game didn’t go our way, but throughout the season, I wouldn’t change much,” said Knights second baseman Shauna Misiak, who led the team in RBIs this season. “We were all on the ball. We were on our game this season.”
Havasu previously defeated Millennium in a 5-4 comeback victory on the road and won 9-5 at home. The playoffs brought a different atmosphere in the third matchup with many Tigers fans making the three-hour trip to Havasu.
The Knights took their only lead of the game, a 1-0 advantage, on an RBI single from Leah Huffman in the first inning. Natalie Ramirez, who drew a walk, scored on the play.
After Carli Maley drew a walk in the second frame, Tigers starting pitcher Sadie Levandowski retired the Knights in order from the third through six innings. Levandowski started her shutout streak after Millennium took a 2-1 lead in the top half of the third.
Through those four innings, Levandowski threw two strikeouts – her only two of the game – and kept the Knights off-balanced on eight ground balls, a fly out and a line drive.
“She had us reaching for pitches just a little bit,” Havasu coach Kari Thompson said. “As a lefty, we were trying to go after that or pulled that outside and we needed to hit with it, but she’s a good pitcher. Good pitchers start painting those corners and working their counts and she did a good job getting ahead.”
The Tigers added a run in the fourth inning on an error from Audre Carver, who bounced back throwing the next two batters out. After Knights starter Alysen Reith threw a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth, the Tigers scored two more times in the sixth, extending their lead 5-1. Millennium scored its final run of the game in the seventh.
Havasu attempted a comeback with RBIs from Alexis Martin and Maley, but the five-run deficit was too much to overcome.
“We definitely came out today ready to go and we knew it was going to be a tough game because anytime you beat a team twice, they’re going to want to come out and beat you more,” Reith said. “This season came out really well for us. We came out this season not sure of what was going to happen because we had a bunch of new girls coming in, but I think it shows that even though you have new girls, you bond as a team and next year we’re going to be just as strong because we won’t have many graduating this year.”
Misiak (1-for-3), Huffman (2-for-3, RBI) and Ali Grogan (1-for-3) were the only Knights to record a hit in the loss.
It’s a disappointing end for the Knights, who finished 12-4 overall and second place in the Desert West at 6-2, but the team earned an opportunity to host a playoff game on their new field.
Havasu’s three losses in the regular season came against the top two teams in the 5A Conference. The Knights dropped their season opener to top-ranked Willow Canyon and lost twice to Canyon View, who won the Desert West.
Next season is looking bright for the program, which is expected to return all starters from Saturday’s game. Havasu started four freshmen, two sophomores and four juniors throughout this season.
“They’re playing at a really good level heading into their travel season,” Thompson said. “I said ‘Keep the hunger you got right now. Remember it and bring that next year.’”
