Against a shorthanded Parker squad, the Lake Havasu Knights finished the Broncs quickly in a home dual match on Wednesday.
Havasu defeated Parker 44-18 in a dual that featured only three matches, which were all won by the Knights. Andon Attaway (pinfall), Spencer Dorsett (16-0 tech fall) and Xander Flowers (8-3 decision) were the Havasu wrestlers that were victorious. All of the Broncs’ points came from forfeits.
After struggling in their season opening match against Willow Canyon on Jan. 20, Knights head coach Ryan Schumann said the focus at practice since then has been the “fundamentals.”
“I saw that really transition into the kids that did wrestle today,” Schumann said. “So it was nice to see that we really took it back to the basics because they’ve been drilling for so long. I think they got just complacent so we just went to the beginning and I saw a lot of kids do what we went over this last week. It was good to see it translate to the mat.”
Havasu had extra time in the wrestling room this week after Tuesday’s dual match with Lee Williams was postponed due to a snow storm in Kingman. The match is scheduled to take place on Feb. 19 at Lee Williams High School.
The Broncs originally had seven wrestlers, but Schumann said his team was missing guys in five weight classes, which led to the low amount of matches on Wednesday.
“We were just mismatched where those weight classes were and it was too far of gaps to bump kids in between so I didn’t want them to wrestle 40 pounds away,” Schumann said.
Attaway pinned Nicholas Logan in the first period to win the 138-pound match. Dorsett recorded his technical fall over Jonathan Montoya in the 182 matchup. In the final match of night, Flowers defeated Irvin Sharp in an 8-3 final in the heavyweight bout.
Havasu 120-pounder Hunter Bentley defeated Parker 106-pounder Ryan Ponce by pinfall in an exhibition match that took place prior to the official dual.
Up next
The Knights will head to Yuma to take on Gila Ridge in a dual match on Feb. 3. Havasu’s next home match is scheduled for Feb. 17 against Verrado.
