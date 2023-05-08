Knights shine at DII track championship

A record number of the Lake Havasu High School track and field team competed at the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Division II state championship at Deer Valley High School this weekend. Twenty-five Knights – 13 girls and 12 boys – qualified for the state championship in one or more events.
Senior Sylvan Osman captured first place in pole vault, sophomore Cate Novy took fourth in shot put, and senior Isaac Stopke placed fourth in shot put.
Here’s how all the athletes did:
Katie Bell - 3200-meter run - 22nd overall, 12:42.13
Jayden Bonham- Discus - 19th overall, 81-09.00
Sabrina Darnell- Discus - 18th overall, 86-06.00
Kailey Denison- Shot put - 15th overall, 30-05.50
Presley Evans- 100-meter hurdles - 23rd overall, 17.58 and 300-meter hurdles - 9th overall, 48.26
Sayre Farley- 300-meter hurdles - 11th overall, 48.64
Brooklyn Hawkins- Javelin - 19th overall, 83-01.00
Shaylee Heron- Triple jump- 20th overall, 31-09.50
Cate Novy- Discus - 4th overall, 115-02.00
Lauryn Roach- Shot put - 11th overall, 30-08.25
Ava Schmitt- Shot put - 18th overall, 29-09.25
Celeste Switzer- 800-meter run - 23rd overall, 2:31.45
Brooklyn Usinowicz- Pole vault - 16th overall, 7-00.00
Ethan Adler, Sylvan Osman, Vega Higgins - 4x100-meter relay - 14th overall, 43.28
Ryder Campos, Fraser Molyneaux, Vega Higgins, Alex Gallegos - 4x400-meter relay -13th overall, 3:35.36
Nathan Merrill, Fraser Molyneaux, Alex Gallegos, Jamie Henson - 4x800-meter relay - 12th overall, 8:31.32
Glen Adona- 110-meter hurdles - 16th overall, 16.52
Ryder Campos- 400-meter dash - 18th overall, 52.74
Vega Higgins- 300-meter hurdles - 20th overall, 43.20 and 200-meter dash - 18th overall, 23.25
Sylvan Osman- Pole vault - 1st overall, 15-06.00 and discus - 21st overall, 107-06.00
Isaac Stopke- Shot put - 6th overall, 47-08.25
Giovanni Sierras- Pole vault - 14th overall, 10-6.00
