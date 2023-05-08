Knights shine at DII track championship

Sylvan Osman placed first overall in the pole vault event at the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Division II state championship this weekend. 

 Courtesy of coach Tanner Kelly

A record number of the Lake Havasu High School track and field team competed at the Arizona Interscholastic Association's Division II state championship at Deer Valley High School this weekend. Twenty-five Knights – 13 girls and 12 boys – qualified for the state championship in one or more events.

Senior Sylvan Osman captured first place in pole vault, sophomore Cate Novy took fourth in shot put, and senior Isaac Stopke placed fourth in shot put.

