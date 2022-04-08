After dropping their last game, the Lady Knights have regained their footing to win their last game of the week.
On Friday, the Lake Havasu High School softball played against Millennium High School at home. Havasu beat the Tigers 2-0.
“The girls did an excellent job defending the turf and got enough hits to win,” Head coach Kari Thompson said about the victory.
The Lady Knights next game is Tuesday when they travel to Millennium High School for a rematch starting at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.