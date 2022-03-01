The Knights have gotten their first shutout of the season.
On Tuesday evening, the Lake Havasu High School baseball went up the 95 to Kingman High School for a regular season game. LHHS beat the Bulldogs 13-0.
Head coach Cullen Stahl says the team did well in Tuesday’s game and he is pleased with the way the Knights have been playing since the season started last week.
Nick Sinclair pitched four innings for Lake Havasu, getting six strikeouts.
The Knights are on the road again for their next set of games this Thursday. LHHS will travel to Kingman for the annual Kingman Invitational where Havasu will play against River valley High School, Gila Ridge High School and Lee Williams High School.
