Coming off an emotional win over its rival Mohave, the Lake Havasu football team are moving on to the next objective: become 1-0 this week.
The Knights (1-2) start a three-game stretch this week where they will play on the road. The first team on the three-game road slate is Buckeye Union (3-1), a team that Havasu defeated last season at home. This week’s game also serves as the first 4A Southwest Regional contest for both teams.
“Coming off the win, we've been good about…staying humble,” Knights quarterback Austin Head said. “It was a big win. We all celebrated, but it was back to work Monday. That’s just how it works.”
In last year’s meeting, the Knights defeated the Hawks 21-7, which was Havasu’s first win of the 2020 season. Like the Knights, the Hawks have the majority of their players from that game. The duo of quarterback Tyler Hill and receiver Jaelon Richardson were on last year’s team and are standouts again this season.
“They still have some key players from last year that we knew caused some problems,” Knights running back Isaac Stopke said. “We really didn’t lose much either so we know it’s going to be a battle.”
Viliami Tongoeta, a dynamic playmaker for the Hawks, is an addition to the Hawks offense after transferring to the school this year from Hawaii.
“They have athletes all across the board,” Knights coach Karl Thompson said. “They’re like one of the many Phoenix schools we've seen. They have a good mix of good athletes across the board, skill and line positions.
Tongotea leads the Hawks with 407 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In last week’s 47-18 win over Arcadia, Tongotea carried the ball 14 times for 107 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Hill and Richardson were also involved in the Hawks running game last week. Hill scored a touchdown and ran for 31 yards on seven carries. Richardson ran for score and carried the ball twice for 67 – including a 49-yard run. The senior receiver was also explosive in the passing game, catching a touchdown and connected with Hill for an 80-yard play.
This season, Richardson leads the Hawks with 443 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions.
In last year’s meeting, Hill and Richardson were non-factors as the former threw two interceptions and the latter gained a total of nine years on seven touches. Richardson was held to one catch for 11 yards and ran the ball six times for negative two yards.
“He was speedy last year,” Thompson said about Richardson. “They like to get the ball to him in the reverse game or counter game, so it’ll be another week of prepping for that.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game at Buckeye is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.