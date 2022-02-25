The Lake Havasu High School baseball team pulled off another victory in the second game of the season.
On Friday afternoon, the Knight hosted River Valley High School for a 3 p.m. regular season game. Havasu won the game 11-3.
Head Coach Cullen Stahl says he thought the Knights did a good job of swinging their bats on Friday. At the end of the first inning the game appeared to be a close battle with the Dust Devils trailing the Knights by just one.
However in the bottom of the second inning, LHHS scored five runs and scored once in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth. A River Valley player didn’t cross home plate again until the seventh inning but it was too little too late.
Both Logan Vetter and Alex Brady were tied for the most hits at three but Vetter led the team in RBIs with five.
Havasu is back on the field this Monday when the team will play at home against Kingman Academy starting at 2 p.m.
