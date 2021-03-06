The Lake Havasu boys soccer team will continue its season as the No. 16 seed in the 5A State playoffs.
The Knights (5-5, 2-2 Desert West) will face top-seeded Casteel (12-1, 4-0 San Tan) in the first round Tuesday. The Arizona Interscholastic Association State playoff brackets were unveiled in a selection show Saturday morning.
The Colts have been the most dominant team in the conference, shutting out opponents in 10 of their 13 games this season. Casteel has allowed only five goals including three in its 3-1 to No. 2 Independence on March 2. The Colts have outscored their opponents 65-5 this season.
Havasu sneaks into the playoffs after a 3-2 in overtime loss to No. 13 Verrado on Wednesday – a contest the Knights led 2-1 at halftime. Antonio Reyes and Ozzy Sanchez scored the two goals for Havasu.
The Vipers tied the game with four minutes left and took the lead in overtime. The Knights played the majority of the overtime period down a player after picking up a red card, coach Christina Gibbs said after the loss.
Havasu entered the matchup at No. 17 and dropped a spot in Thursday’s rankings after the loss.
On Friday, Havasu went back up to No. 17 while North Canyon in Phoenix were ranked at 16th. The Knights moved into the top 16 after some help Friday night with the Rattlers falling 2-1 to No. 11 Sunrise Mountain in Peoria. North Canyon was moved down to No. 18 in Saturday’s final rankings.
Havasu’s first round matchup against Casteel is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at Casteel High School in Queen Creek. Winner plays No. 8 Nogales or No. 9 Glendale in the quarterfinals on March 13.
