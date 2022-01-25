After a week away from the pitch, the Lake Havasu High School boys’ soccer team returned with a strong win.
On Tuesday night, the Knights hosted Millennium High School for LHHS’s first region game of the season. Havasu won the match 4-0.
Head coach Christina Gibbs says the Knights controlled the play of the game for this important match and only allowed two shots on goal.
The Knights first goal was scored by Jose Alvarado on a plenty kick. Freshman Jorge Lerma scored the second goal for LHHS just before the end of the half.
The second half of the match was slower, Gibbs said, but Alvarado crossed the ball to Angel Castaneda who scored a “beautiful” third goal for the Knights. Castaneda scored the final goal with an assist by Lerma.
Gibbs says she is very happy with not just the performance from the Knights on but also the intensity they brought to the match.
“We played our game tonight and put some things from training into the game,” Gibbs said.
The Knights play their second region game this Friday, Jan. 28. LHHS will travel to Canyon View High School for a 6 p.m. match.
