Agnes Emma-Nnopu had a career-high 17 points and Cameron Brink had 15 points and eight rebounds despite playing only 12 minutes to help No. 6 Stanford to a lopsided 96-64 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game. Emma-Nnopu made five 3-pointers and Hannah Jump added 12 points, making four from behind the arc. Each made four three-pointers in the first half. The Cardinal (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12) were 12 of 23 from distance, with nine makes in the first half. Guard Tyi Skinner had 23 points for the Sun Devils (7-16, 0-14), who have lost 14 in a row.