The Lake Havasu High School Knights hosted the first round of the 5A boys soccer playoffs against the Kofa Kings on Tuesday. The Kings won their play-in game against South Mountain in a 1-0 forfeit on Feb. 9.
It was a hard fought battle throughout, but the Kings came out on top after penalty kicks.
“We’ve had a fantastic season. We’ve had 10 wins and then we’ve had a couple of poor games in Phoenix,” interim head coach Jimmy Molyneux said. “The best team won this evening and it’s sad to leave the season with a penalty shootout.”
Every time the Kings scored, the Knights would tie the game – showing the fight and perseverance they had to keep their season alive.
“We talk about hard work, we talk about doing the simple things in practice like working hard, like leadership, like trying to keep the ball and I can’t ask for anything else from the players,” Molyneux said. “They’ve been absolutely amazing all season.”
About 12 minutes into the game, King Aaron Sullivan scored the first goal to give Kofa a 1-0 lead. Knight Jose Alvarado earned a penalty kick with 14:46 left in the first half and with the kick, made the equalizer. The score remained 1-1 at halftime.
Halfway through the second half, Kofa’s Tiernan Nicewander scored the second goal for the Kings, and six minutes later, Lefika Kesitilwe tied the game at two apiece.
The game then went into two 10-minute overtime periods, which then resulted in a shootout as neither team could score a goal.
Kofa won the shootout 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals against No. 4 Campo Verde. Oswaldo Sanchez scored the one penalty kick for the Knights.
With this being the final game, the seniors got to play on their home field. Molyneux hopes the seniors look back on their high school careers with pride and joy.
“I hope the seniors look back at their time with myself in the program and playing soccer at the high school with pride and joy,” he said. “It’s a beautiful game to play. I just hope they continue their careers throughout their lives.”
For those returning next year, Molyneux hopes they come back to play and that they view him as a role model.
The Knights finished the season 10-2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.