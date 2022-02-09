It was a valiant run but the Lake Havasu High School boys soccer team’s season has come to an end.
On Wednesday night the Knights hit the road to travel all the way to Nogales High School for a play-in match to determine which team moved on to the playoffs, LHHS lost the match 3 to 2.
Head coach Christina Gibbs called Wednesday’s match “heartbreaking” saying the Apaches scored the winning goal in the final seconds.
Hector Castillo was the first Knight to score, putting LHHS up 1 to 0 in the first half until Nogales tied the game going into halftime. Gibbs says the Apaches then scored a goal five minutes into the second half that knocked the wind out of the Knights but freshman Jorge Lerma was able to score another goal to tie it up.
“It was a good season, we just let it slip away at the end, especially in the last two games this week,” Gibbs said. “I’m proud of the team for making it to state this year. Gotta start working and developing for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.