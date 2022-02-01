As it enters the last games of the regular season the Lake Havasu High School boys soccer team scored another win Tuesday night.
The Knights traveled to Agua Fria High School, where LHHS triumphed over the Owls 3 to 0.
Head coach Christina Gibbs says the Knights played “some really nice soccer (Tuesday)” with the team moving the ball well and creating a lot of opportunities even if they couldn’t capitalize on all of them.
“It was a rough physical game, but we fought through,” Gibbs said. “Really proud of their effort tonight.”
LHHS senior Jess Dominguez scored two goals with assists by recent athlete of the week Angel Castaneda and Junior Jesus Rodriguez. Freshman Jorge Lerma scored the Knights third goal assisted by junior Hector Castillo-Hernandez.
Havasu has two more matches on their schedule this week. The next is Thursday at home when the Knights take on Gila Ridge High School starting at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.