In come-from-behind fashion, the Lake Havasu softball team defeated Kingman Academy 8-4 on the road on Thursday afternoon.
Trailing 4-3 entering the top of the seventh, the Knights (5-3) scored five runs in the inning, including a key three-run double by sophomore Alison Grogan.
“We feel really great about the win,” said head coach Kari Thompson. “We knew Kingman Academy was going to score some runs, so we knew we had to match them.”
Back-to-back doubles by senior Taylor Thompson and freshman Alexis Martin put Havasu up 1-0 in the first.
The Tigers tied the score in the fourth, but the Knights went back ahead the next half inning on a run-scoring single by sophomore Aubrie Carver and an RBI double by Thompson.
But Kingman Academy scored twice in the fifth and once more in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead and chase starter Alysen Rieth. She was relieved by Martin who escaped the sixth without any further damage.
In the top of the seventh, RBIs by sophomore Jesseca Ramirez and junior Maddie Darrah preceded Grogan’s crucial hit.
Martin pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh to seal the win for Havasu.
“I’ve been super impressed with our freshmen,” said Thompson. “We can throw them into any situation and they’re going to succeed. They’ve done a great job complementing our returners so far.”
The Knights are scheduled to return to action on March 20 in the Coca Cola Classic in Kingman. Havasu will face Laughlin at 4 p.m., followed by Parker at 6 p.m.
