The Lady Knights kicked off their season with a bang and a half.
On Wednesday evening, the Lake Havasu High School softball team hosted Mohave High School for the first game of the 2022 season. Havasu won the game 24 to 0.
Head coach Kari Thompson says pitching set the tone for the Lady Knights season opener with Alysen Rieth pitching a one hitter with eight strikeouts. Thompson says Alexis Martin closed on the mound in the fifth.
The Lady Knights also found a lot of success at the plate as well. According to Thompson Natalie Ramirez had five hits, Abbie Carver had four and Shauna Misiak had three.
“The girls displayed good power and running today,” Thompson said. “I am looking for them to keep up the potent offense.”
The Lady Knights next game is on Friday at their home field. Starting at 3 p.m. LHHS will face off against River Valley High School.
