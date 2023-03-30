The varsity Knights (17-5) defeated the Lee Williams Volunteers (6-9) 9-1 on Wednesday, extending their winning streak to 13 games.
Haley Martin and Shauna Misiak led the team in hits (3). Misiak also had one run, one RBI and one double. Savanah Primeaux led the team in RBIs (3). Olivia Badaracco, Leah Huffman and Grace Ramierez all had two hits. Alexis Martin pitched all seven innings, striking out 13 and only allowing three hits and one run against her. The junior varsity softball squad also came away with a win Wednesday, defeating the Volunteers 13-8.
