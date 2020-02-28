Starting off its season in a highly competitive tournament, the Lake Havasu softball team went 1-2 in three pool play games on Friday at the Wrangler Softball Classic in Wickenburg.
The Knights won the opener 9-6 over Valley Vista, a 6A Conference team, but lost 9-5 to Catalina Foothills and 11-6 to Verrado.
All pool play games are five innings in length.
“Top to bottom, I thought we hit the ball really well,” said head coach Kari Thompson. “The top of our lineup was on the ball all day. This is one of the most competitive tournaments across the state and it’s good that our young players are getting some experience to see the speed of the game at the varsity level.”
Sophomore Alysen Rieth started in the circle and earned the win for the Knights in the opener. She tossed a complete game while striking out six and did not surrender a run after the second inning.
Havasu trailed the Monsoon 6-2 after two innings, but the Knights’ offense came alive in the late innings. Havasu scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings to tie the score, then tacked on three more in the fifth to pull ahead.
Sophomore Aubrie Carver recorded three hits and three runs scored against Valley Vista, while Rieth, junior Maddie Darrah and freshman Shawna Misiak each drove in a pair.
Against Catalina Foothills, freshman Alexis Martin suffered the loss in her first outing in the circle. However, at the plate, she connected on a grand slam to provide the Knights with a boost on offense.
Fellow freshman Hailie Watson tossed the final inning against the Falcons and then started against Verrado in the final game of the day, where she was saddled with the loss.
“All of our pitchers got to throw today and it was good for them to get some experience,” said Thompson.
Havasu will play one more pool play game against Coconino today at 8 a.m. before bracket play begins. From there, the tournament is single elimination.
