After going 1-2 in Friday’s action at the Wrangler Softball Classic in Wickenburg, the Lake Havasu softball team went 2-1 on Saturday to close the tournament with a 3-3 record.
The Knights started the day with a 13-1 blowout win over Coconino in their final game of pool play. Freshman Alexis Martin pitched four innings and gave up one unearned run to earn the win as she was supported by the offense’s big production.
Moving onto the elimination bracket, Havasu won its first game 8-0 over Flagstaff. Sophomore Alysen Rieth tossed a complete game shutout and allowed only two hits as the Knights’ early lead held.
Havasu was eliminated by Empire in the second round of the elimination bracket after losing 7-2. The Knights took an early 2-0 lead on a first inning double from Rieth, but the Ravens, a 5A Conference school, had too much firepower.
“We had a lot of contributions up and down the lineup and everyone was putting the bat on the ball,” said assistant head coach Karl Thompson. “It was a good weekend for us and going 3-3 against some tough competition is a good way to start the season.”
Lake Havasu will host River Valley on Monday at 2 p.m. in its home opener.
